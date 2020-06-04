CowboyMaven
Browns Owner Jokes: 'Keep Cowboys Jerry On 'Permanent' Mute'

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - So the way the story goes, Cleveland Browns boss Jimmy Haslam and the rest of the NFL owners were on a conference call as part of the NFL’s virtual owner meetings. And predictably, technology sort of got in the way, with Dallas Cowboys boss Jerry Jones ending up being the butt of the joke.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, some NFL office wonk was in charge of taking roll for all 32 teams. When the wonk called for the presence of Jones, Jerry somehow fumbled with the buttons wrongly (been there, done that) and accidentally left his microphone on mute.

The league official politely reminded Mr. Jones that he needed to take his microphone off mute - a perfect spot for some jokester to toss in his comedic two cents.

“They should keep Jerry on permanent mute,'' Haslam said - his microphone clearly open.

The jab at Jones is presumed to be a joke; we know the Jones family and the Haslam have a fine working relationship, and we know that Jerry personally endorsed Haslam's way into the league, early on using his usual hyperbolic style to label the new Browns boss a "top-five'' owner in the NFL.

Hopefully all involved also have "top-five'' senses of humor. And in the case of Jerry Jones? Yes, yes, after 30-plus years of "geein' and hawin'' and "just between us girls'' talk and "not to be trites'' and "no comments'' before launching into a five-minute comment?

Yes, we get the joke.

