Skip to main content

Bruce Arians Retiring; Ex Cowboys Staffer Todd Bowles to Become Tampa Bay Bucs Head Coach

Bowles' hire in Tampa would bring the NFL’s total of minority head coaches to six.

PALM BEACH, Fla. - Bruce Arians, the colorful head coach who led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory two seasons ago, is at age 69 retiring from coaching, with the plan to elevate Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles - who has a long list of credentials, including a time as a Dallas Cowboys assistant - in his place.

Arians told his coaching staff and his players of his decision on Wednesday evening, as first reported by the Los Angeles Times and NBC’s Peter King.

Bowles is expected to be named head coach immediately.

todd b dallas
bowles was
arias bowles

“Succession’s always been huge for me,” Arians said in his media visits, adding the organization “is probably in the best shape in its history.”

Bowles, 58, has served as Arians' defensive coordinator in both Arizona and Tampa Bay and is also a former head coach of the New York Jets. He was on the Cowboys staff in 2005 until 2007, working as the secondary coach mostly under head coach Bill Parcells, and during his playing career, the undrafted defensive back performed for the Washington football team over the course of two stints, from 1986 to 1990, and after a time with the San Francisco 49ers, back in Washington in 1992 and 1993.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

jameson-williams-brett-davis-usa-today-sports
Play

Alabama WR Jameson Williams Progressing After ACL Surgery; Could Cowboys Draft Him?

The Cowboys need a receiver, and Williams could be that answer.

By Jeremy Brener7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Cowboys - Ramsey Elliott
Play

Jalen Ramsey on Cowboys Fib, Ezekiel Elliott Pick & Trevon Diggs Comparison

The All-Pro cornerback says the Cowboys promised him they were drafting him in 2016

By Richie Whitt8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Kenyon-Green-Tyler-Linderbaum-NY-Jets-Mock-Draft
Play

Cowboys Hint at Taking Offensive Lineman High in NFL Draft

Help is coming. Probably early in the draft. Barring a surprise, at which point, as Jerry said, "I’ll accept criticism when the time comes for not knowing what we’re doing.”

By Mike Fisher9 hours ago
9 hours ago

The Times and King report that the Buccaneers got clearance on the move to make certain they were following appropriate Rooney Rule guidelines. 

Bowles' hire in Tampa would bring the NFL’s total of minority head coaches to six.

Arias will work in the Bucs front office as a "senior consultant for football.''

“(I don’t need to) win another 15 games for me to be happy,” Arians said. “I’d rather see Todd in position to be successful and not have to take some (bad) job. I’m probably retiring next year anyway, in February. So I control the narrative right now. I don’t control it in February because (if Tom) Brady gets hurt and we go 10-7, it’s an open interview for the job.”

jameson-williams-brett-davis-usa-today-sports
News

Alabama WR Jameson Williams Progressing After ACL Surgery; Could Cowboys Draft Him?

By Jeremy Brener7 hours ago
Cowboys - Ramsey Elliott
News

Jalen Ramsey on Cowboys Fib, Ezekiel Elliott Pick & Trevon Diggs Comparison

By Richie Whitt8 hours ago
Kenyon-Green-Tyler-Linderbaum-NY-Jets-Mock-Draft
News

Cowboys Hint at Taking Offensive Lineman High in NFL Draft

By Mike Fisher9 hours ago
jerry jones randy gregory clutch
News

Randy Gregory Gets Surgery - And Message from Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

By Mike Fisher10 hours ago
gallup trainers az
News

Michael Gallup Injury Update: How Much of Cowboys Season Will WR Miss?

By Timm Hamm11 hours ago
USATSI_17691205
News

Games Within Game: NFL Fans Obsessing Over Wordle Copycat

By Jeremy BrenerMar 29, 2022
josh-allen
News

Overtime Changes Coming to NFL Playoff Games

By David HarrisonMar 29, 2022
6BB36588-0F94-4D36-A7AC-6C393F3F22B8
News

Bobby Wagner Sets Price; Cowboys Give Final Answer on Signing Him

By Mike FisherMar 29, 2022