NFC East BREAKING: Carson Wentz Traded from Colts to Cowboys Rival Washington

FRISCO - The Indianapolis Colts are unloading - er, trading - quarterback Carson Wentz back in to the NFC East.

The Washington Commanders are giving up a package of picks that is reported to be featuring a pair of third-round picks.

Washington has been vocal and open about its desire to make a major upgrade at QB from folk hero Taylor Heinicke in order to keep pace with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East ... and to be competitive beyond that.

The Cowboys, at 12-5 the defending division champ, can argue that they still have the best roster in the NFC East. The Commanders? Can they argue that Wentz is still the blue-chip player many considered him to be when the Philadelphia Eagles - also of the NFC East, of course - made him a first-round pick that never panned out?

The Commanders called on every available QB in the NFL and were willing to pay a higher price for a better player. But they end up with Wentz in part because ...

Green Bay and Aaron Rodgers kissed and made up.

They didn't get Russell Wilson, swapped this week from Seattle to Denver.

They opted to not be patient with Niners free agent Jimmy Garropolo, who is dealing with offseason surgery.

And, it seems, whether it was about price or patience, they aren't bothering - at least for now - with troubled Texans QB Deshaun Watson.

Washington, if it is successful in rejuvenating Wentz' career, can catch Dallas. But critics of the move will note: That might be a big "if.''