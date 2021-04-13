Bouye & Butler Both Wanted To Sign With Cowboys - What Happened?

Patrick Peterson. Malcolm Butler. A.J. Bouye. They all wished to come to Dallas - which must have other CB plans

FRISCO - There is a plan in place. The plan obviously includes employing cornerbacks on the roster.

The plan - also obviously, for now - doesn’t include signing veteran NFL cornerbacks in advance of the NFL Draft.

We reported earlier that while Patrick Peterson had interest in Dallas, the Cowboys only kicked the tires there, leaving the nine-time Pro Bowler to jump from Arizona to Minnesota for a one-year, $10 million deal.

Now comes word that two other credentialed vets, Malcolm Butler and A.J. Bouye, also wished to come to Dallas - maybe for even less money than they eventually signed for elsewhere - but were rejected by the Cowboys.

Butler, like Peterson, is 31. He is entering his eighth NFL season after four years with the Patriots and then three seasons with the Titans. He eventually signed a one-year deal with the same Cards team that just lost Peterson, Butler getting a fully-guaranteed contract worth $3.25 mil deal.

Bouye, 29, is a nine-year veteran and a former Pro Bowler most recently with the Broncos. Denver replaced him with a big-money signing of Washington’s Ronald Darby. Bouye then signed a two-year deal with the Panthers is getting $7 million for two years.

READ MORE: Richard Sherman Should Be Cowboys' Big Move

Both one-time standouts “would have considered (taking) even less money to join the Cowboys,” according to the Star-Telegram, leaving Cowboys Nation to ponder a handful of considerations: Do they consider these older players to be too far on the downside? Will the Cowboys first try to fill their needs at this position in the draft and then consider veterans after that? our players like Richard Sherman and Casey Hayward in Dallas’ “back pocket” as future options?

The plan is about to reveal itself ... soon.

READ MORE: Cowboys Say No To K.J. Wright's 'Dream'