Cowboy Roundup: CeeDee Lamb salary cap impact; 'Easy money' on over/under
Happy Tuesday, ladies and gentlemen. Well, for some of us. Today is Cut Day around the NFL as the Dallas Cowboys and 31 other teams must whittle their rosters down to the final 53 men for the start of the 2024 season.
It's a great day for some as they get to see their lifelong dreams come true, while others must deal with the heartbreak of falling just short.
There will be plenty of news to digest over the next few hours as teams work their way to the 53-man roster, with releases and even trades, so buckle up for the madness ahead.
In the meantime, let's check out some of the latest news making the rounds in Cowboys Nation.
How CeeDee Lamb's extension impacts Cowboys' salary cap
CeeDee Lamb's blockbuster deal means Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense gets its No. 1 receiving threat back, but what does it mean for the roster moving forward?
The Cowboys WIre takes a look at how Lamb's new deal impacts the team's salary cap.
Dallas Cowboys over/under is an easy bet
After the DaRon Bland injury news, the Dallas Cowboys over/under for the season moved to 9.5 games.
Mike McCarthy has led the Cowboys to three consecutive 12-win seasons, and RJ Ochoa of Blogging the Boys says the over at the current mark is "easy money."
