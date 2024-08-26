CeeDee Lamb carving out legacy as the greatest WR in Cowboys history
Dallas Cowboys fans started their Monday off in celebration as the franchise inked a deal with star receiver CeeDee Lamb. The new deal for Lamb makes him the second highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, but there's more to Lamb than this contract.
The All-Pro receiver is now looking to create one of the greatest legacies in the Cowboys franchise's history.
The No. 88 has been the most iconic number in Dallas for many years. With Drew Pearson and Michael Irvin wearing the number before him, filling the shoes of that number could be a difficult challenge for most.
However, in just three short years, Lamb has lit up the record books, and when his new contract reaches its end, his resume could rival those two Hall of Famers who came before him.
Lamb's 2023 season could make you wonder how the franchise took this long to lock him up with a long-term deal.
With 135 receptions last season, Lamb is now No. 6 all-time in most receptions in a single season.
It's a record that Lamb could easily beat this upcoming season. It's hard to say a current player could be better than titans of the game like Pearson and Irvin, but Lamb is carving out a legacy that may never be forgotten as well.
