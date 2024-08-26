Cowboys roster cuts tracker: List of players released on way to 53-men
The Dallas Cowboys have a lot of diffidcult decisions to make with the deadline to reach the final 53-man roster ahead of the 2024 NFL season approaching on Tuesday afternoon.
Teams across the league have until Tuesday, August 28 at 4:00 p.m. ET to reach the 53-man limit to carry into the regular season.
There are some workarounds thanks to a new rule that allows to players to be placed on the injured reserve list before Tuesday's deadline. Those two players will be eligible to be reactivated during the season.
Some of the most interesting positions to watch leading up to the deadline will be running back, wide receiver, tight end, and defensive back.
To keep up to date with the chaos, we will have everything you need in one place until the roster is locked in.
A full look at the latest roster cuts and news ahead of Tuesday's deadline can be seen below.
Dallas Cowboys roster cuts tracker and news
List will be updated as more information becomes available. Last updated: Monday, August 26, at 7:00 a.m. ET.
