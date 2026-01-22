Dallas Cowboys Top 3 Best Fits at EDGE in 2026 NFL Draft

It's no secret that the Dallas Cowboys must focus on the defensive side of the ball in the 2026 NFL draft.

They have needs at every position with their most pressing concerns being the defensive end and cornerback position. With two picks in the first round, it would be ideal for Dallas to bring in a potential starter at both spots.

The only question is which players will fit their needs best. Today, we dive into that by identifying the top three best fits for Dallas along the edge.

Akheem Mesidor, Miami

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor celebrates after a sack against the Indiana Hoosiers. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

At this spot, it was a toss up between Akheem Mesidor of Miami and Keldric Faulk of Auburn. Of course, Faulk is the superior player and will be selected much earlier in the draft than Mesidor. That said, this is about which player fits best and for Dallas, that’s Mesidor.

While Faulk is a stud in run defense, the 285-pounder isn’t a highly-productive pass rusher. He’s also someone who might thrive as a 3-tech, which the Cowboys don’t need.

As for Mesidor, he’s a true pass-rush artist. He might not be the most complete EDGE, and he has concerns with age and injury, but his ability to get into the backfield would make an immediate impact.

Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell lines up during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

One name that gets overlooked often is Cashius Howell of Texas A&M. He had a huge campaign in 2025 with 11.5 sacks. He has great speed and burst off the line, and could succeed as a traditional defensive end or even a 3-4 outside linebacker (should Dallas select a 3-4 defensive coordinator).

Howell, as well as Mesidor, could also be targets late in the first or early in the second if the Cowboys wanted to trade back and add more picks.

David Bailey, Texas Tech

Texas Tech's David Bailey prepares to rush the Arkansas-Pine Bluff offense. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No player would be a better fit for Dallas than Texas Tech’s David Bailey. Arguably the best pure pass rusher in this class, Bailey had 14.5 sacks this past season for the Red Raiders.

Bailey is lightning fast off the edge but he’s more than just a good athlete. He’s exceptional with his hand usage and already has a bevy of pass-rush moves. If he’s available at No. 12, Dallas has to pull the trigger.

