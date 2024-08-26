Dallas Cowboys roster cuts underway with first wave of releases
The Dallas Cowboys have begun the difficult process of trimming their roster from 90 players down to the final 53 for the regular season.
Today, the team announced the first wave of roster cuts, parting ways with 15 players.
A full look at the first round of cuts can be seen below.
Cowboys roster cuts tracker: List of players released on way to 53-men
Waived Players
- Deontay Burnett, WR
- Cohl Cabral, C
- Josh DeBerry, CB
- Willie Harvey, LB
- Alec Holler, WR
- Cam Johnson, LB
- Jason Johnson, DT
- Nathaniel Peat, RB
- Eric Scott, CB
Players with less than four seasons of accrued NFL time are waived, meaning they are subject to waivers and can be claimed by other teams.
If they go unclaimed after the 24-hour waiver period, they become a free agent.
Waived/Injured Players
- David Durden, DE
- Viliami Fehoko, DT
- Durrell Johnson, DE
Players can also be waived/injured, which means they can be claimed by another team or revert to their original team’s IR list after the claiming period. The team can then decide whether to move forward with the player or release him with an injury settlement.
Terminated/Vested Veteran Players:
- Albert Huggins, DT
- Tyron Billy-Johnson, RB
- Damien Wilson, LB
Players with four or more seasons accrued are considered vested veterans and are not subject to waivers, so they immediately become free agents when they are released.
This is the case until the NFL trade deadline in October, when all players regardless of their veteran status are subject to waivers.
