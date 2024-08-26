Dak Prescott snubbed on elite QB list by notorious Cowboys hater
Another day, another awful take from Dan Orlovsky.
The world's biggest Matthew Stafford fan was at it again on First Take. On Monday's show, Orlovsky discussed which quarterbacks he thought were "elite" and left his favorite signal caller on the list.
A name he omitted once again was Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys.
Orlovsky said his criteria for an elite quarterback is one you win because of. Not one you win with. He then said there were nine such quarterbacks in the NFL.
His list that followed was absolutely egregious.
Orlovsky added that Jalen Hurts and Jordan Love are close but need to show a little more.
That's ironic since Hurts has been successful for multiple years whereas C.J. Stroud made the list after one season.
He also says his idea of an elite quarterback is one who leads the team to wins regardless of the issues around them. Then when Steven A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe asked about Matthew Stafford losing in Detroit, that was suddenly excusable.
So to recap, Stafford needed a good team to win but still wins on his own. Whereas Prescott is an afterthought despite never posting a losing record outside of the 2-3 start in 2020 when he suffered a broken ankle.
For his career, Prescott is 73-41 compared to 98-107-1 for Stafford. And before we dive into the playoff record for Dak, let's look at what Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert have done. If their records (0-1 for Herbert, 2-4 for Jackson) don't keep them from elite status, then Prescott's 2-5 shouldn't.
As bad as all this was, the worst name on the list has to be Brock Purdy, who is the epitome of a quarterback who landed in a perfect spot. All respect to Purdy but he's playing with a crew of All-Pros who went to the Super Bowl with Jimmy Garoppolo.
To say the 49ers win because of him yet the Cowboys don't win because of Prescott is enough for this list to be ignored completely.
But the video is still worth watching, especially to see Smith's reaction.
