LOOK: CeeDee Lamb reacts to Cowboys' blockbuster contract extension
CeeDee Lamb got the deal he was waiting for, and the Dallas Cowboys have their No. 1 wide receiver available for the 2024 NFL season opener against the Cleveland Browns.
Lamb agreed to a blockbuster four-year $136 million contract on Monday and everyone in Cowboys Nation was celebrating.
One person we had yet to hear from, however, was CeeDee Lamb himself.
MORE: Cowboys fans rejoice over CeeDee Lamb deal: Best reactions
Now, that all changes.
A man by the name of Delfonte Diamond shared a photo on Instagram of CeeDee Lamb on FaceTime, and the star wide receiver was all smiles.
"All smiles. All glory to God. It's time nephew," Diamond wrote.
Anyone would be all smiles after signing a new deal that includes $100 million in guaranteed money and a $38 million signing bonus, which is the biggest for a wide receiver in NFL history.
Now, Lamb can rejoin the team and look to pick up where he left off during his 2023 campaign.
Last season, Lamb had the best year of his professional career. He led the NFL in receptions with 135 while racking up 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. Lamb, who added two rushing touchdowns, earned first-team All-Pro honors and was named to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.
And Lamb will be there.
