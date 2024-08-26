Cowboys don’t deserve to be praised for CeeDee Lamb extension
The saga is finally over. The Dallas Cowboys and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb reached an agreement on a four-year extension on Monday.
Lamb will earn $136 million over the life of his deal and is the second-highest paid non-quarquarterback in the league. He also has the highest signing bonus for a wideout in league history.
All of this is excellent and fans are rejoicing over the end of the drama. What they shouldn’t be doing, however, is praising the Cowboys’ front office.
While Jerry Jones believes he’s the best possible GM for this team, his stubborn approach to this entire situation was an embarrassment. Lamb proved to be one of the best wideouts in the NFL last season yet Jones allowed 10 receivers to get paid before finally breaking down and giving Lamb what he deserved.
Even with the market being set, Jones continued to low ball Lamb, who wanted $34 million per year. The Cowboys were stuck at $1-$1.5 million under that, which is a ridiculously low amount of savings on such a massive deal.
As if that wasn’t insulting enough, Jones also said he had no urgency to take care of Lamb’s contract.
In the end, money talks and Lamb seems happy to have this behind him. But this deal should have been done months ago. Instead, one of their top players missed the entire offseason as Jones tried to get a reduction of roughly four percent.
Throw in their inability to extend Dak Prescott and there’s even more reason to be critical of the front office despite finally doing something right.
