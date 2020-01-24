Chicago Tribune Plan: Bears Should Sign Cowboys QB Dak Prescott As Trubisky Backup

FRISCO - The reader keeps digging deeper into the Chicago Tribune article analyzing the Chicago Bears' need for a backup QB to Mitch Trubisky, half-hoping that the Tribune will dig itself out of a hole crated by a headline that reads, "Who will the Bears sign as Trubisky’s backup? Breaking down the quarterback market'' - and then suggesting Dak Prescott as a possibility.

But the Tribune hole just keeps getting deeper.

On the one hand, the paper says Chicago "has left no uncertainty about Plan A for the Bears quarterback situation in 2020,'' and that the Bears want to see through the high 2017 draft pick of Mitch Trubisky.

On the other hand, the paper quotes GM Ryan Pace as once noting he is in favor of "taking multiple swings at the quarterback position to ensure a solution. With that in mind, let’s survey the landscape of veteran quarterbacks who could become available as free agents or via trade this offseason.''

And then the paper prints a list of potential acquisitions, a list that includes Dak Prescott, the centerpiece of the Cowboys offense who is on the verge of a payday that will make him the highest-paid player in Dallas franchise history.

There comes one more flip-flop from the Trib: "Any quarterback who agrees to sign with the Bears would do so knowing Trubisky is the organization’s priority.''

By this time, the reader must be as confused as Trubisky has often looked playing QB. And maybe the paper's odd takes are actually, somehow, a reflection of the Bears' odd takes. But whatever Chicago is doing at quarterback, it's not being done with Dak Prescott. Not as a backup. Not as anything.