FRISCO - In what serves as a reminder that not everything Jason Garrett accomplished in Dallas turned sour, New York Giants rookie head coach Joe Judge says his 2020 offense will be 'similarly based' on what Garrett ran in Dallas for his decade as head coach.

“I think schematically the easiest way to describe (the offense) to the outside world right now is you know it's going to be similarly based on what Jason's done in Dallas,” Judge said via a Zoom teleconference with the media on Monday.

Garrett’s dismissal in Dallas (and then his move to become the Giants offensive coordinator) causes some to chuckle at the notion. But consider:

Last season under the prior regime, the Giants ranked 23rd in the NFL in total offense, averaging 338.5 yards per game.

Meanwhile, Garrett’s Cowboys in 2019 ranked first in the league in total yards per game with 431.5 yards per game, second in passing at 296.9 yards per, fifth in rushing yards with 134.6 yards per and sixth in scoring with 27.1 points per.

The Giants’ centerpieces are second-year quarterback Daniel Jones and third-year running back Saquon Barkley, but Judge did note that New York will tailor its attack to their particular gifts.

Ultimately, the New York offense that new Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy will see twice this season within their NFC East matchups?

“It's a collection of what Jason's put together throughout his career,” Judge said, adding

that the new system “will not carry over in any way from” the Giants’ recent past.