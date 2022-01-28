Coach Kellen Moore Job Search - & What Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Wants

Kellen Moore is highly regarded for his play-calling, and is considered to have a bright future as a head coach despite the Dallas Cowboys’ recent playoff stumble.

FRISCO - Kellen Moore is highly regarded for his play-calling, and is considered to have a bright future as a head coach despite the Dallas Cowboys’ recent playoff stumble. But as we reported earlier this week, that future chance will likely come next off-season, with offensive coordinator Moore expected to stay with Dallas for 2022.

And that’s exactly what Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he wants.

On Friday, Jones was asked by 105.3 The Fan if he believes Moore us staying, and that Jones wants him to stay.

Moore has interviewed for head coaching jobs with the Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, and Jacksonville Jaguars. However - while he is apparently getting a second Miami visit - as we reported earlier this week, Moore is not expected to land a new job in this hiring cycle, according to league sources.

Those who’ve worked with him have labeled him “the smartest coach in the room.” But if it is not yet his time …

“I think Moore is one of the better offensive coordinators that we’ve faced,” New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick said earlier this year. “It’s not just the players. It’s the scheme.”

And it looks like it’ll all stay in place in Dallas … for at least one more year.

What this means for the Cowboys going forward is this: Moore will be back with the Cowboys in 2022. That’s a good thing, as it is is with defensive coordinator Quinn, and as the Cowboys believe it is with in-place head coach Mike McCarthy as well.

