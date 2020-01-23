Colombo Jumps to Giants; Is Jason Witten Next in Cowboys Escape to New York?

FRISCO - New Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy declined offensive line coach Marc Colombo even a courtesy interview as McCarthy executed an almost clean sweep of Jason Garrett’s old staff.

Now Garrett is in New York. And so is Colombo, 41, the former Cowboys player who elevated to the job of O-line coach in Dallas for the last two years - and did so successfully - who has been hired as the offensive line coach of the New York Giants, where he’ll work under coordinator Garrett and under new coach Joe Judge.

Colombo spoke with Judge last Saturday and interviewed for the Giants O-line opening on Wednesday in Mobile at the Senior Bowl, CowboysSI.com. He’ll bring to New York with him smart-guy/tough-guy credentials as a helper in a Dallas running game that finished fifth in the NFL and a pass-protection unit that sliced its problems from the previous year in half.

In Dallas, Colombo’s exit interview was with COO Stephen Jones, not with McCarthy, who’d already decided to move onto the experienced Joe Philbin at the start of his staff-building.

In New York, Garrett is clearly being used as a Judge sounding board, with ex-Cowboys secondary coach Jerome Henderson getting hired there, ex-Cowboys receivers coach Derek Dooley interviewing for the tight ends job and another Garrett favorite, Jason Witten - who may not be in McCarthy's plans at The Star - also in the news as a possible Giants connection.

On Wednesday at the Senior Bowl, Stephen Jones was asked for a progress report on Witten, the Hall-of-Fame-caliber tight end who, as he turns 38 in May, has career decisions ahead of him.

"Really nothing there to comment on,'' Stephen replied.