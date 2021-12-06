Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Who ‘Controls Destiny’ in NFC East? Both The Cowboys - and Surging Washington

    It’s true: Taylor Heinicke and the Washington Football Team are also in control of their destiny.
    Author:

    Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys control their own NFC East destiny. That is no mathematical surprise.

    Taylor Heinicke and the Washington Football Team are in control of their destiny.

    How many expected that after a 2-6 start?

    Well, it’s true. Heinicke led another game-winning drive, as Washington beat the Las Vegas Raiders 17-15 on Sunday. WFT improved to 6-6 after its fourth consecutive victory, and is in position catch the Cowboys (8-4) in the NFC East.

    WFT and the Cowboys still have two games against each other, starting with Sunday at FedExField. Washington plays only division foes to close out the regular season.

    Though there’s not much room for error down the stretch, just being in this position says something about Washington’s resolve.

    That determination was on display to close out the Raiders. Down 15-14, Heinicke engineered a 44-yard drive that ended with newly-signed kicker Brian Johnson’s 48-yard field goal with 37 seconds left.

    No image description

    485AD74C-D2EA-4A99-ACA3-4CAE68BFDABB
    Play

    Who ‘Controls Destiny’? Both Dallas - and Washington

    It’s true: Taylor Heinicke and the Washington Football Team are also in control of their destiny.

    2 minutes ago
    cameron thomas sd
    Play

    Cowboys Adding Tank, Gregory - And Another Edge Rusher in NFL Draft?

    The Dallas Cowboys could always use more pass-rushing help, and The Athletic obliged in its first 2022 NFL Mock Draft

    21 hours ago
    deion renner
    Play

    Deion Sanders Invites IG Model Brittany Renner to 'Coach' Players

    Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

    Dec 5, 2021

    “It’s literally the same thing that happened against the Giants,” said Heinicke, referring to a kick to beat New York at the final gun earlier this season. “I feel like we play really well in the two-minute drill. We practice it a lot. Guys executed really well and we got lucky on that one throw, but that’s football.”

    Heinicke completed 23 for 30 for 196 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. While those totals seem pedestrian, it marked the fourth straight game he’s completed at least 70% of his attempts.

    Heinicke, with four-game winning drives under his belt this season, is one of the main reasons Washington is back to .500 and in position to make the playoffs.

    Should the WFT win Sunday at home, the Cowboys’ lead shrinks to one game. The two rivals meet again Dec. 26 at AT&T Stadium.

    Everything is there for Washington to defend its NFC East title. Heinicke is not backing down from that challenge. Of course, neither is Dallas.

    Said Prescott of Dallas’ supposedly “ugly” win last Thursday at New Orleans: “A win is a win. It means a lot.”

    And in terms of Dallas/WFT destiny? The next win might mean even more.

    485AD74C-D2EA-4A99-ACA3-4CAE68BFDABB
    News

    Who ‘Controls Destiny’? Both Dallas - and Washington

    2 minutes ago
    cameron thomas sd
    News

    Cowboys Adding Tank, Gregory - And Another Edge Rusher in NFL Draft?

    21 hours ago
    deion renner
    News

    Deion Sanders Invites IG Model Brittany Renner to 'Coach' Players

    Dec 5, 2021
    zeke pylon
    News

    Cowboys LISTEN: Would Benching Zeke Be a 'Panic Button' Move?

    Dec 4, 2021
    66E9193C-1033-4BDF-8D26-A4B06FC96273
    News

    Tank’s Return is ‘Electric,’ Says Cowboys’ Lawrence

    Dec 4, 2021
    2CB019AC-7A4D-4A55-A629-DFFABE833510
    News

    No ‘Cheetos’ for Micah … Who Plays Like Barry Sanders?!

    Dec 3, 2021
    trysten 72
    News

    LOOK AGAIN: NFL Lifts Suspension of Trysten Hill

    Dec 3, 2021
    mj amari
    News

    Amari Cooper Talks COVID; Comparison to Jordan 'Flu Game'?

    Dec 3, 2021