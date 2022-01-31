Cooper Kupp Breaks Michael Irvin Record: Micah Parsons Reacts

Rams' Cooper Kupp Breaks Michael Irvin Record: Cowboys' Micah Parsons Reacts
FRISCO - The Los Angeles Rams won a back-and-forth battle against NFC West rival San Francisco with much help from a superb and historic performance from Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp.
In the 20-17 victory at Sofi Stadium, Kupp surpassed Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer Michael Irvin with his 13th 100-yard receiving game in a season, an NFL record. The 28-year-old's 11 catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns helped the Rams punch their ticket to Super Bowl LVI and dazzled Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons.
Wrote Parsons: "Cooper Kupp has been the best player in the NFL AND IT HASN’T BEEN CLOSE!''
Irvin's electric season came in 1995 for the Super Bowl champion Cowboys, recording 12 100-yard receiving games, totaling 124 catches for 1,788 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Kupp, who has garnered MVP buzz, has a chance to extend the mark to 14 different 100-yard games in Super Bowl LVI, in which the Rams are four-point favorites over the Bengals. Kupp has the third-best odds (+700) to win Super Bowl MVP, only trailing both teams' quarterbacks.
As QB Matthew Stafford's go-to target, Kupp has totaled 1,965 yards from scrimmage, breaking that NFL record for a receiver as well.
Parsons also etched his name in the record books, posting a Cowboys franchise rookie record with 12 sacks. Parsons also tied the league-lead with 20 tackles for loss, making him a heavy favorite to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.
He became the 12th Cowboys rookie to make the Pro Bowl and was named the 2021-22 Rookie of the Year/Defensive Rookie of the Year by the Professional Football Writers of America last week.
The NFL's best players, performances and plays from the 2021 season will be recognized in a two-hour awards show special on Thursday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. CT. Emmy-award winning actor Keegan-Michael Key will host from the SoFi Entertainment District in Los Angeles, the same location as Super Bowl LVI.