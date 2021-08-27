COVID Comeback: What's Coach Quinn's Plan for Cowboys Return?

“Hopefully you’ll see me back sooner rather than later,'' Quinn says. "I’ll leave it at that.''

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn says he's "feeling fine now" after having entered the NFL's COVID-19 protocol last week, just before kickoff of last Saturday's preseason game against Houston.

"If I'm cleared,'' Quinn said in a virtual visit with the media on Thursday, "then I'll be back (for Sunday's preseason finale at AT&T Stadium against Jacksonville).''

That timetable is indeed the plan. As of Thursday, Quinn was still in the protocol after spending the week engaging in meetings with the team virtually. As he is vaccinated, he is free to fully return to work after producing two negative tests spaced 24 hours apart.

"When you get those cleared, that's the policy that's in place,'' he said. "Just waiting for those to happen, and when they do I'll be back and ready to go.''

There is, by the way, no official word yet on the six Cowboys players who are also in protocol: Carlos Watkins, CeeDee Lamb, Malik Hooker, Israel Mukuamu, Damontae Kazee and Connor Williams.

Quinn, in his first year in Dallas, credited the Cowboys medical staff with its fast action last week. And he credited top defensive assistant Joe Whitt, as well, for running the defense in his absence. If Quinn is not cleared by Sunday, Whitt could again run the Dallas defense, or the club could opt to give the assignment to another staffer as a unique form of experience.

The Cowboys defense, led by Quinn, once again played at a high level in the preseason outing, as in the 20-14 loss it forced the Texans into being 0-of-10 on third-down conversion attempts.

And of course, the Cowboys figure to be even better when they defense as at full strength because Quinn is at full strength.

“Hopefully you’ll see me back sooner rather than later,'' he said. "I’ll leave it at that.''

