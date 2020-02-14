CowboyMaven
Cowboys Assistant Al Harris Finalizes Plan to Enter Packers Hall of Fame

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Al Harris has a new home as a member of the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff. But he's about to have a permanent home with the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers Hall of Fame will induct former cornerbacks Harris and Charles Woodson at their 50th Hall of Fame Induction Banquet, which will be held in the Lambeau Field Atrium on April 18, with Harris finalizing the plan with his selection of agent Jack Bechta as his presenter.

Harris was selected in the sixth round of the 1997 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M-Kingsville by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and spent his first season on the practice squad, then played the next five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and then in 2003 was traded to Green Bay and became a star while playing for Mike McCarthy, now the Cowboys head coach.

In his eight seasons in Green Bay, he earned back-to-back Pro Bowl selections in 2007-08 and later teamed with Charles Woodson - who is also being inducted by the Packers - as one of the most dynamic cornerback tandems of the era. Harris spent time with the Miami Dolphins and St. Louis Rams during the last two years of his playing career before officially retiring as a Green Bay Packer in 2013.

Harris was on the staff of the Kansas City Chiefs before being hired by McCarthy this offseason to help coach the Dallas secondary.

