CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Cowboys at Eagles Injury Update: What Did Tyron and Dak Do At Practice?

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - A trio of key Dallas Cowboys anticipate being good to go for Sunday’s visit to Philadelphia for a Week 16 game that can determine the NFC East title and a playoff berth. But for one day, anyway, Dak Prescott, Tyron Smith and Sean Lee are on the injury list.

Prescott underwent an MRI this week on his right (throwing) shoulder, and while the results came back negative, coach Jason Garrett says Prescott's shoulder makes it "hard for him to function right now.”

The play that caused Dak to have what one source tells me is "dinged'' and sore'' but guys in the locker room at The Star are terming "an AC joint'' injury? This one, it seems, early in last week's win over the Rams:

Therefore, backup QB Cooper Rush took reps on Wednesday, and he did so behind an O-line that was not whole because Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith has a swollen eye - apparently an issue with a stye. Tyron was listed as DNP, but Dak was listed as "limited'' - though while he suited up, he didn't make any true throws ... and one source tells us he may not do so until Saturday morning.

Linebacker Lee (pec and thigh) established last week that he can establish an entire week of work and still star on Sunday, as he did vs. the Rams. Another linebacker, Joe Thomas (knee), did not practice but worked on the side. Defensive lineman Michael Bennett missed due to illness.

Prescott has never missed a game in his NFL career as has always been a full participant in practice as well. And he'll play on Sunday, as will Smith and Lee. But for one day, at least? Rest and rehab for some front-liners, and fill in snaps for the likes of Rush.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott and 3 O-Linemen Earn Pro Bowl Nods

Mike Fisher

The Dallas Cowboys Are Having An Up-and-Down Season But Ezekiel Elliott and Three Of His Offensive Linemen Get Thumbs-Up By Earning Pro Bowl Berths

'At The Movies': Cowboys Trying to Create Hollywood Ending, Starting With 44-21 Drubbing of Rams

Mike Fisher

The Dallas Cowboys Are Openly Talking of "Fairy Tales'' As They Continue Trying to Create A Hollywood Ending For Their NFL Season, Starting With an "At The Movies''-Level 44-21 Drubbing of the Rams

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Has Shoulder Injury That Will Limit Him in Eagles Prep

Mike Fisher

As Dallas prepares for an NFC East showdown at Philadelphia, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is dealing with a shoulder injury that will limit him in practice.

Dak on Cowboys at Eagles Week 16: 'It's A Playoff Game'

Mike Fisher

Christmas Never Comes Early, But To The Dallas Cowboys? The NFL Playoffs Do So, In This, Week 16, In Philadelphia

'Emotional' Cowboys Run Over Rams in 44-21 Win

Matt Galatzan

The Dallas Cowboys got their first win over a team with winning record on Sunday, dominating the Rams 44-21 in Arlington.

Source: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Does Not Have a Hairline Fracture on Throwing Hand

Mike Fisher

As the Cowboys try to get healthy for the key Week 16 visit to Philly, a source tells CowboysSI.com that QB Dak Prescott does NOT have a "hairline fracture" on his throwing hand.

Linebacker-Thin Cowboys Signing Super Bowl MVP Malcolm Smith

Mike Fisher

Dallas Cowboys are signing linebacker Malcolm Smith to help an injury-riddled group.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams Live Gameday Blog

Matt Galatzan

The Dallas Cowboys face a huge NFC test when the Los Angeles Rams come to Arlington on Sunday

Exclusive: Cowboys Jerry Jones Says 'Owner Troy Aikman' Would 'Do It Exactly Like I Do It'

Mike Fisher

In Our Exclusive 105.3 The Fan Radio Visit With Dallas Cowboys Jerry Jones, He Suggests That If Troy Aikman Owned An NFL Team, He'd Also Be The GM - And Would 'Do It Exactly Like I Do It'

What Stephen Jones is Saying About Cowboys Pursuit of Saints Coach Sean Payton

Mike Fisher

There is Some "Plausible Deniability'' Here And There Are Some "Sensible'' Reasons, Too, For What Stephen Jones is Saying About The Cowboys Pursuit of Saints Coach Sean Payton