Cowboys at Eagles Injury Update: What Did Tyron and Dak Do At Practice?

FRISCO - A trio of key Dallas Cowboys anticipate being good to go for Sunday’s visit to Philadelphia for a Week 16 game that can determine the NFC East title and a playoff berth. But for one day, anyway, Dak Prescott, Tyron Smith and Sean Lee are on the injury list.

Prescott underwent an MRI this week on his right (throwing) shoulder, and while the results came back negative, coach Jason Garrett says Prescott's shoulder makes it "hard for him to function right now.”

The play that caused Dak to have what one source tells me is "dinged'' and sore'' but guys in the locker room at The Star are terming "an AC joint'' injury? This one, it seems, early in last week's win over the Rams:

Therefore, backup QB Cooper Rush took reps on Wednesday, and he did so behind an O-line that was not whole because Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith has a swollen eye - apparently an issue with a stye. Tyron was listed as DNP, but Dak was listed as "limited'' - though while he suited up, he didn't make any true throws ... and one source tells us he may not do so until Saturday morning.

Linebacker Lee (pec and thigh) established last week that he can establish an entire week of work and still star on Sunday, as he did vs. the Rams. Another linebacker, Joe Thomas (knee), did not practice but worked on the side. Defensive lineman Michael Bennett missed due to illness.

Prescott has never missed a game in his NFL career as has always been a full participant in practice as well. And he'll play on Sunday, as will Smith and Lee. But for one day, at least? Rest and rehab for some front-liners, and fill in snaps for the likes of Rush.