Cowboys Coaching Carousel: Is a Dak-Friendly Greg Roman of Ravens a 'Name To Keep An Eye On'?

FRISCO - Greg Roman has made an admission that is as natural in the world of football as it must be disturbing to Baltimore Ravens fans.

“All of us would probably say that we want to be a head coach,'' said Roman, the offensive coordinator and play-caller in Baltimore, where his tutelage of likely MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson has set the NFL on fire. "That's what you work towards.''

And there are surely Cowboys watchers who'd like Roman to "work toward'' Dallas.

We've suggested in this space that the Jones family's search for a successor to Jason Garrett (if indeed the meeting-mad Garrett is to be succeeded!) be a wide and deep one. That can be true, while at the same time it can be true that Jerry and Stephen Jones have a prioritized wish list.

Does offensive creativity matter? Even if its "run-first'' creativity? Does the nurturing of QB Dak Prescott matter? Yes, so much so that our colleague Charles Robinson of Yahoo writes, "I’m told there is some support for a look at Roman. Dak isn’t Lamar Jackson, but Roman’s run-dominant concepts are appealing.''

Jackson and Prescott are different players, and another successful pupil, Colin Kaepernick (Roman was his offensive coordinator in San Francisco when the Niners went to the Super Bowl) is different still. But getting the most out of quarterbacks is certainly on his resume. And with the Joneses completely committed to paying Dak as their "franchise QB,'' that may be "Line 1'' around here, as Garrett likes to say.

The Cleveland Browns have officially been granted permission to interview Roman for their head coach opening. Other teams will likely follow suit, and if the Ravens remain as hot in the NFL Playoffs as they were in the regular season, he'll have additional suitors.

When does all of this happen?

“I think everything has its place,” said 22-year NFL assistant Roman, whose Ravens have a first-round bye. "You've got to be able to compartmentalize. … When that opportunity comes, it will be addressed. Right now ... My focus is certainly on our guys and our team and our offense.”

The Cowboys may frown on the fact that Roman's never been a head coach before, just as they may frown on other candidates who are successful assistants in the NFL or other candidates who are successful in college. There are no "perfect candidates.'' There are, at this early stage, only "candidates who might fit.''

Greg Roman supporters will argue that he's earned the right to be one of those.