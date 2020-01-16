Cowboys Conceit? Xavier Woods Says Next Year Dallas 'Is Going To The Super Bowl'

FRISCO - Safety Xavier Woods is not especially prone to hyperbole. And so context is important when we review his appearance on FS1’s "Undisputed'' when in one breath, he humbly said he and the Dallas Cowboys roster must absorb the blame for the 2019 failures that led to the "scapegoat'' dismissal of coach Jason Garrett ...

But then in the next breath predicted the biggest of things for the 2020 Cowboys under new coach Mike McCarthy.

“We’ll be in the Super Bowl,” Woods said. “I don’t know where it is (next year), but we’ll be there.”

Super Bowl LV is slated to be played in Tampa next February, and if the Cowboys really are worthy - something that's been talked about for 25 years without actually having happened - Woods will probably be among the reasons.

But he says McCarthy, a championship coach in Green Bay will be among the reasons, too.

“New energy breeds something different,” Woods said. “He’s won before.”

Woods said Garrett and the 2019 team that finished 8-8 couldn't "put it all together'' despite the talent base on the roster.

“It’s on us,” Woods said. “It’s on the players.”

And making amends in 2020? Maybe the Cowboys are guilty of conceit, or maybe they're confident, or maybe Woods is right - and they're fully capable.