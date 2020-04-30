CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

Cowboys Cut LB; Position Group Facing More Changes

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are in a state of decision-making flux when it comes to the who’s who of their linebacking corps - though one big decision has been made with the Thursday release of Chris Covington, the team’s sixth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

So the linebackers room at The Star in Frisco is shaping up to look something like this:

Sean Lee

Leighton Vander Esch

Jaylon Smith

Joe Thomas

Justin March

Luke Gifford

Francis Bernard

Bernard is the new name, a rookie UDFA who the Dallas scouting department considered draft-able. But on a few levels above that come some Cowboys question marks as Mike McCarthy and the new coaching staff might move around some pieces here.

For instance:

Is Leighton Vander Esch able to play MIKE? (And is his neck OK?) Would Jaylon Smith thrive in a move from the middle to being a pass-rushing SAM?

Can Sean Lee endure the burden of being a full-time WILL?

And can Joe Thomas, Justin March, Luke Gifford and maybe Bernard help pull Dallas out of its 2019 special-teams doldrums?

As March expressed to us recently, that group is excited to fix the special teams under new coordinator John “Bones” Fassel. And the big-name trio on top of the linebackers totem pole? They would like to fix what went wrong with a 2019 Cowboys club that failed to qualify for the NFL Playoffs.

Covington, who played in eight games over his two seasons, was joined on the Cowboys transaction wore by defensive back DJ White, who was also released. Dallas also signed a backup long-snapper in Joe Fortunato and made official the signing of cornerback Daryl Worley, an agreement first reported by CowboysSI.com. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Draft Tracker: Cowboys Sign 15 UDFAs - Including 2 TCU RBs

NFL Draft Tracker: Meet UDFA Pass-Rusher Azur Kamara of Kansas - From African Refugee to Dallas - As Cowboys Sign 15 UDFAs - Including 2 TCU RBs

Mike Fisher

by

SI Draft Tracker

Sources: CeeDee Lamb to Wear 88 With Cowboys

Sources: Rookie Receiver CeeDee Lamb to Wear 88 With the Dallas Cowboys

Mike Fisher

Can CeeDee Lamb Help Cowboys Become NFL's No. 1 Offense?

Can The NFL Draft Addition of WR CeeDee Lamb Help the Dallas Cowboys Become NFL's No. 1 Offense? That's The Plan

Mike Fisher

Source: Cowboys Adding Vet DB Worley from Raiders

Source: The Dallas Cowboys are Adding Vet DB Daryl Worley from the Raiders

Mike Fisher

Cowboys NFL Draft Behind the Scenes - And The 'Virtual' MVP

The Dallas Cowboys Allow Us A Glimpse Of Their NFL Draft Behind the Scenes - The 'Button-Pushers,' The 'Area GMs' And The 'Virtual' MVP, Will McClay

Mike Fisher

From Mexico, Isaac Alarcon will join the Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are getting a literal large addition to their roster as apart of the International Player Pathway Program

BriAmaranthus

Cowboys Big 3: How Amari, Gallup & Lamb Compare to NFL Best

The Dallas Cowboys Have Assembled A Big 3 Receiving Corps. Here's How Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and Rookie CeeDee Lamb Compare To The Best in the NFL

Richie Whitt

NFL 'What-If' Schedules Could Delay or Condense Season, Postpone Super Bowl

The Dallas Cowboys Have Already Suggested To Us That We May Not Have Training Camp In Oxnard. And Now This: NFL Contingency Schedules Could Shrink the 2020 Season and Postpone The Super Bowl

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Assign Rookie Numbers: QB DiNucci is No. 1; CeeDee for 88?

Cowboys Issue Jersey Numbers to 2020 NFL Draft Class - With CeeDee Lamb's Big Decision To Come, and with the Kid QB Taking No. 1

Mike Fisher

Gallimore Pick Means Re-Loaded Cowboys Lose Covington To Broncos

The Re-Loaded Dallas Cowboys D-Line Loses Christian Covington To the Broncos

Mike Fisher