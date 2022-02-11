Cowboys BREAKING: DeMarcus Ware Fails to Make Hall of Fame

DeMarcus Ware to CowboysSI.com leading up to the Hall of Fame: “I feel like I put my resume in … and hopefully … I’m able to put that jacket on.”

FRISCO - DeMarcus Ware will achieve the deserved inevitable. But not this year.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed the Class of 2022 on Thursday, and one superstar who did not make the cut in his first year of eligibility is Ware, an iconic player both with his original team, the Dallas Cowboys, and later his Super Bowl-winning Denver Broncos.

“I feel like I put my resume in,'' Ware told CowboysSI.com recently, "and hopefully … I’m able to put that jacket on.”

Ware, an outside linebacker/defensive end, played from 2005 to 2013 with the Cowboys and then from 2014 to 2016 with the Broncos.

Ware was a nine-time Pro Bowler and was seven times named All-Pro. Ware was taken by the Cowboys 11th overall in the 2005 NFL Draft.

The people who did make it this year.

LeRoy Butler

Bryant Young

Sam Mills

Cliff Branch

Richard Seymour

Art McNally

Tony Boselli

Dick Vermeil

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 was named during NFL Honors, which aired live on Thursday ahead of the Super Bowl, where Ware also made his name as a member of the Broncos.

“I got to play for the 'D' in Dallas and the 'D' in Denver and I brought the 'D' on both of those teams no matter what,” Ware recently told CowboysSI.com in the buildup to the big announcement. “I feel like I put my resume in … and hopefully … I’m able to put that jacket on.”

His hope has not yet been granted. But soon, for D-Ware, next stop, Canton.

