Cowboys Draft-Day Trade for Jamal Adams ‘Unlikely,’ Says Jerry Jones

FRISCO - The admiration for Jamal Adams is there. But so is the Dallas Cowboys’ valuation of Pick No. 17.

And that’s why when I asked Cowboys owner Jerry Jones about the “pipedream viability” of swapping No. 17 for a player like Adams, Jones termed such a transaction “highly unlikely.”

Said Jones: "Probably unlikely to make a draft-pick trade for an established star. Highly unlikely."

Jones went on to note that he was talking both “theoretically” and “specifically”” - meaning. specifically Adams.

Jones’ full answer to my question:

“The idea of trading a very valuable No. 1 for an existing player that’s more than likely is going to cost you a lot more is unlikely. I would say just theoretically it is, but I would say specifically it is highly unlikely that we wouldn’t have the pick there to use for either a top player in the draft or to trade for potential other draft picks where you can equate the value more evenly pick for pick or pick for picks than you are likely to have something happen like that.

“So probably unlikely to make a draft pick trade for an established star.”

New York Jets GM Joe Douglas conceded on Monday that as much as he wants All-Pro safety Jamal Adams to be a “Jet for Life,” he’s not ruling out an NFL Draft-time trade of the disgruntled star.

"Going into this draft, my goal isn't to move any players," Douglas told reporters. "But if a team calls, (we) will listen."

This comes on the heels of Dallas Cowboys COO Stephen Jones commenting Friday on the open secret of Dallas’ desire to acquire Adams, 24 years old and a DFW native.

Said Jones (via 105.3 The Fan) when asked about the subject in general: “I think you have to be open at all times to improving your team.”

The animosity that exists between Adams and the Jets - who exchanges trade offers with Dallas last October - is all about New York’s slowness in giving Adams an extension that would make him the highest-paid safety in the NFL.

The Cowboys in October were willing to give the Jets a first-round pick and a player (cornerback Anthony Brown). Dallas was also prepared to do the new contract. (Read more on the background of this six-month dance here.)

The Jets have a problem, and now, with an assumed Adams holdout, they’ve admitted a willingness to listen to solutions. The Cowboys have the No. 17 pick in Thursday’s NFL Draft ... and Jerry Jones seems to want to send a message about just how much he values it.

Said Jones: “I like the spot we’re in (with the 17th overall pick). There are quality players there. ... There’s enough here to work with.”