Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott and 3 O-Linemen Earn Pro Bowl Nods

FRISCO - A quartet of Dallas Cowboys have been voted into the Pro Bowl, with Ezekiel Elliott and three of his blockers earning the honor.

The trio of offensive lineman, Tyron Smith, Travis Frederick and Zack Martin, have a combined 18 career selections. Elliott has been voted into the all-star game three times.

Left tackle Smith gets his seventh-straight selection to the Pro Bowl.

Frederick, the Dallas center, sat out last year due to his autoimmune illness but is back to earn his fifth Pro Bowl selection.

Right guard Martin gets his sixth nod, one for every year of his NFL career.

Elliott, the fourth-year running back, is currently fifth in the NFL in rushing with 1,188 yards.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, quarterback Dak Prescott and receiver Amari Cooper are among the Cowboys’ possible alternates for the Pro Bowl, which will be played Sunday, Jan. 26 in Orlando.