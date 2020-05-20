CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

Cowboys Get Aldon Smith In; Scoop on Randy Gregory

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The news on Aldon Smith’s NFL reinstatement naturally leads to a question about the status of similarly-suspended Randy Gregory.

[READ: Game-Changer: NFL Reinstates Smith To Cowboys - Risk/Reward Rewarded]

So we asked.

Agent Peter Schaefer to me: 

“We’re working through the process. We’re happy for Aldon Smith. We wish him all the luck in the world and a successful resumption of his career.

“It’s refreshing to see the NFL following through on the stated goal to focus more on rehabilitation of the player than on punishing the player.”

Yes, the Dallas Cowboys optimism is real.

"I'm hopeful of a return to football in 2020,'' Gregory told NFL Network's Jane Slater not long ago.

On July 11, we broke the detailed story of Randy Gregory's NFL petition-for-reinstatement plan. The paperwork was to be submitted four days later, on July 15. Ten days later, we wrote a second story quoting two members of the suspended Dallas Cowboys player's legal team, both of whom spoke with optimism about the process.

Then months passed. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was required to issue a judgment within 60 days of a player's submission - and that judgment never came.

So ... what happened? And what's happening now?

In my many stories on and my many conversations with Gregory, the gifted former second-round pick who struggles with issues that include marijuana use, I've stressed that this really needs to be about Gregory the person rather than Gregory the football player.

We're left to conclude that Gregory stumbled then ... but we were told earlier this week (and mentioned on 105.3 The Fan) that hearing he's ready to take another shot at the NFL now.

"I'm working very hard to get to a place where I can be in control,'' Gregory told me then. "It will be a happier place.''

Can that place be back with the Dallas Cowboys, the employer with whom he retails an official tie? That's the idea.

The Cowboys still have Gregory's rights, of course, and he's played very little football over the course of his checkered career. But Cowboys ownership believes in him. Maybe the coming decriminalization of marijuana in the new CBA helps him, too. But most of all, the story here will be that Randy Gregory has found a "happier place'' ... where playing in the NFL is part of the happiness.

And maybe he’ll do it alongside Aldon Smith.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Contracts: 'Dak Wants $45M For 5th Year' - And What That Means

Dallas Cowboys Contracts: Analyst Chris Simms Says 'Dak Prescott Wants $45M For A 5th Year'; Here's What That Means

Mike Fisher

by

Hazer

Cowboys MythBuster: 'Overpay Dak, Team Can't Win'

Dallas Cowboys MythBuster: 'If They Overpay Dak, The Team Can't Win' - Where Is The '13.1-Percent' Proof Of This?

Mike Fisher

by

WMX

Reinstated Cowboys DE Aldon Smith: A Gym Monster Bonding With Military Vets'

Jay Glazer's Reports On the Development Of Newly Reinstated Dallas Cowboys DE Aldon Smith Are More Than Glowing - Physically and In Every Other Way

Mike Fisher

Game-Changer: NFL Reinstates DE Aldon Smith To Cowboys - Risk/Reward Rewarded

Get Beyond the Hype: As Aldon Smith is Allowed To Return To The NFL via The Commissioner's Reinstatement ... How Many Zeroes Are Cowboys Really Paying Aldon Smith?

Mike Fisher

Dallas Cowboys Defensive End Aldon Smith Reinstated

All-Pro Defensive End Aldon Smith has been reinstated to the National Football League.

BriAmaranthus

Unbreakable: Cowboys Icon Emmitt Smith And 'The Safest Record in Sports'

The Numbers - And LaDainian Tomlinson - Say Dallas Cowboys Icon Emmitt Smith Owns 'The Safest Record in Sports'

Richie Whitt

Dak Vs. The Cowboys: A Recent NFL History Of Franchise-Tag Patience

Dak Prescott Vs. The Dallas Cowboys Deserves Some Perspective ... So, We Present 'A Recent History Of Franchise-Tag Patience'

Mike Fisher

Jerry Jones Leads Cowboys Staff Re-Entry Into The Star

Jerry Jones Leads Dallas Cowboys Staff Re-Entry Into The Star; 'We'll Do It The Right Way,' Says Owner Of Dealing With COVID-19

Mike Fisher

Cowboys O-Line Update: How Much Do They Want Biadasz To Start?

Today we take a look at where the 2020 Dallas Cowboys stand at offensive line as we enter offseason workouts, including a central question: How Much Do They Want The Rookie Biadasz To Start?

Matthew Postins

Cowboys QB (Zoom) Room update: Dak, Dalton and Coming Harmony

Inside we take a look at where the 2020 Dallas Cowboys stand as we enter offseason workouts at quarterback - The QB (Zoom) Room with Dak, Dalton and Coming Harmony

Matthew Postins

by

Scubajoe61