Cowboys Hire Ex Giants Assistant Lunda Wells as New TE Coach

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Former New York Giants tight ends coach Lunda Wells has reportedly been added to staff of Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy to serve in the same capacity for the Cowboys.

Wells, 36, is a Louisiana native with coaching links to LSU became the Giants tight ends coach in 2018, but was an assistant O-line coach on their staff for five seasons before that. He also has a tie to the Cowboys as in 2010 he served as an offensive intern during training camp, working under then-offensive line coach Hudson Houck.

In Dallas, Wells will be charged with the development of tight ends Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz - with the playing future of future Hall-of-Famer Jason Witten (who has talked openly about desiring a future in coaching) to be determined.

McCarthy has assembled a staff with some recognizable old hands, including guys like O-line coach Joe Philbin (who we're told might also be the assistant head coach) ... and a staff with very little carryover from the Jason Garrett era, featuring Kellen Moore staying on as the offensive coordinator and Doug Nussmeier having vacated the tight end job to become the QB coach.

