CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Cowboys Hire Odell Beckham Jr. Mentor as New WR Coach

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are hiring Cleveland Browns wide receiver coach Adam Henry for the same position on their staff.

New Dallas coach Mike McCarthy has moved on from Sanjay Lal, and so the Dallas position group - headed by Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup - is in need of fresh leadership.

Sure to have come up in the interview with Henry, 47, a native of Beaumont, Texas, who played at McNeese State and then briefly with the Saints: How did the Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry experience work out in Cleveland?

Interestingly, Henry coached both of those headline-grabbing players not only in Cleveland, but before that at LSU, part of a career path that began at McNeese, and then took him to the Oakland Raiders in 2007 where he was eventually promoted to tight ends coach. He coached receivers with the San Francisco 49ers before rejoining Beckham by getting hired by the New York Giants in 2016.

Henry in 2018 then went to Cleveland, where he coached Landry. And last year, Beckham joined them for what could courteously be termed a "tumultuous'' season.

In Dallas, Henry will be charged with aiding in the development of the Pro Bowler Cooper and Gallup, both of whom produced big, but inconsistent numbers in 2019.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Footballfan55
Footballfan55

Really like this move! I think he can bring a lot of good perspective

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ALL NEW Cowboys Staff Tracker: Deep Dive Into Coach McCarthy Putting Final Pieces in Place

CowboysSI.com's Dallas Staff Tracker: Naming Names On Who Is Coming To Work For New Coach McCarthy's 2020 Cowboys

Mike Fisher

by

trush1492

Ex-Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett Takes Coordinator Job in New York

Jason Garrett will reportedly join Joe Judge's staff as the Giants' offensive coordinator.

Mike Fisher

Changing the Call: McCarthy Says OC Kellen Moore Will Remain Cowboys Play-Caller

Changing the Call: McCarthy Says OC Kellen Moore Will Remain Cowboys Play-Caller

Mike Fisher

by

Footballfan55

Watch Your Language: Inside McCarthy Changes on Cowboys Offense, Defense and Special Teams

Watch Your Language: Inside McCarthy Changes on Cowboys Offense, Defense and Special Teams

Mike Fisher

'Turnovers Win Games': The 14-Word Philosophy That Will Drive Nolan's Cowboys Defense

'Turnovers Win Games': The 14-Word Philosophy That Will Drive Nolan's Cowboys Defense

Mike Fisher

Jason Witten, Al Harris And How Coach McCarthy's Cowboys Staff Is Coming Together

Jason Witten, Al Harris And How Coach McCarthy's Cowboys Staff Is Coming Together

Mike Fisher

McCarthy Commitment: in First Week in Dallas, New Coach Hasn’t Yet Stepped Outside Cowboys HQ

McCarthy Commitment: in First Week in Dallas, New Coach Hasn’t Yet Stepped Outside Cowboys HQ

Mike Fisher

The 2020 Cowboys Winning The Super Bowl: What Are The Odds?

Maybe It's A McCarthy Bump or Maybe It's Dallas Hyperbole. But The 2020 Cowboys Winning The Super Bowl? The Odds Seem Pretty Good

Mike Fisher

As Cowboys O-Line Leadership Changes, Zack Martin Undergoes 'Clean-Up' Surgery

The Dallas Cowboys Offensive Line Leadership is Changing, But Zack Martin Remains a Constant, Even as He Undergoes 'Clean-Up' Surgery

Mike Fisher

Can New Hire Linguist From Texas A&M Bring Out the Best in Cowboys DBs?

The Cowboys Are Adding A College Coach to the Secondary. Can New Hire Linguist From Texas A&M Bring Out the Best in the Dallas DBs?

Mike Fisher

by

Odin22