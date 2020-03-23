CowboyMaven
Cowboys 'Hot Boyz' Best Branding? Helping In Coronavirus Fight

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - The Dallas Cowboys' "Hot Boyz'' started as a fun boast. Then it became a commercial enterprise. But right now? Cowboys defensive leaders like DeMarcus Lawrence and Jaylon Smith don't need to boast and they don't need to sell merchandise.

Instead, during the COVID-19 outbreak, they've turned the "Hot Boyz'' into a charitable effort.

“This is basically us stepping out of the form of (being just an) athlete,'' Lawrence told CBS11 as he and a handful of players hit the streets of DFW over the weekend arranging to serve meals to people in need. "Trying to be the leaders, be the examples that God blessed us to be.''

As more and more communities find themselves in shut-down mode - and as more and more first responders, hospital workers, police officers and more are finding their hours stretched - Lawrence and Smith found another way to help.

“For the people in need, the people that can’t eat,'' Smith said. "For us to be able to provide that, it’s a great thing.''

Tyrone Crawford and Daniel Ross are among the Cowboys defensive players who have also pitched in ... with more to come.

The Hot Boyz website - which you can visit here - offers different options for the rest of us to pitch in as well. There are some fun items to be purchased there, as Lawrence and the fellas try to brighten spirits with some laughs as well as the meals.

It is truly the best "branding'' the Hot Boyz have ever been involved in.

