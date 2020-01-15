CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Cowboys Interviewing Browns Assistant Adam Henry For WR Coach Job

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are set to interview Cleveland Browns wide receiver coach Adam Henry for the same position on their staff, as first noted by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

New Dallas coach Mike McCarthy has moved on from Sanjay Lal, and so the Dallas position group - headed by Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup - is in need of fresh leadership.

Sure to come up in the interview with Henry, 47, a native of Beaumont, Texas, who played at McNeese State and then briefly with the Saints: How did the Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry experience work out in Cleveland?

Interestingly, Henry coached both of those headline-grabbing players not only in Cleveland, but before that at LSU, part of a career path that began at McNeese, and then took him to the Oakland Raiders in 2007 where he was eventually promoted to tight ends coach. He coached receivers with the San Francisco 49ers before rejoining Beckham by getting hired by the New York Giants in 2016.

Henry in 2018 then went to Cleveland, where he coached Landry. And last year, Beckham joined them for what could courteously be termed a "tumultuous'' season.

In Dallas, Henry would be charged with aiding in the development of the Pro Bowler Cooper and Gallup, both of whom produced big, but inconsistent numbers in 2019.

Want more on McCarthy's "Cowboys Staff Tracker''? It's all here!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ALL NEW Cowboys Staff Tracker: Deep Dive Into Coach McCarthy Putting Final Pieces in Place

CowboysSI.com's Dallas Staff Tracker: Naming Names On Who Is Coming To Work For New Coach McCarthy's 2020 Cowboys

Mike Fisher

by

trush1492

Aikman’s Note to Jimmy, Who ‘Should’ve Been The 1st of ‘90’s Cowboys in Hall of Fame’

Troy Aikman’s Social-Media Statement Really Reads Like A Note to New Inductee Jimmy Johnson, Who ‘Should’ve Been The First of ‘90’s Cowboys in Hall of Fame’

Mike Fisher

by

bobenray

Is Ex Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett Interviewing To be Giants OC 'To Get Revenge'?

Ex Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett Interviewing To be the New Giants Offensive Coordinator under Joe Judge

Mike Fisher

Can New Hire Linguist From Texas A&M Bring Out the Best in Cowboys DBs?

The Cowboys Are Adding A College Coach to the Secondary. Can New Hire Linguist From Texas A&M Bring Out the Best in the Dallas DBs?

Mike Fisher

Cowboys McCarthy Plans To Hire Skip Peete at RB Coach

Cowboys boss Mike McCarthy Plans To Hire Rams Assistant Skip Peete at RB Coach

Mike Fisher

WATCH: 'They Broke My Heart,' Says Drew Pearson as He Learns Of Hall of Fame Stiff-Arm

WATCH: It’s a Hail Mary Heartbreak as The Pro Football Hall of Fame AgStiffs Cowboys icon Drew Pearson

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Cliff Harris to Hall of Fame: 'An Incredible Blessing'

Cowboys 'Captain Crash' Cliff Harris Is Finally in The Pro Football Hall of Fame: 'An Incredible Blessing'

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Hire Ex Giants Assistant Lunda Wells as New TE Coach

Cowboys Hire Ex Giants Assistant Lunda Wells as New TE Coach

Mike Fisher

Ex Cowboys QB Tony Romo Being Offered 'Double His Salary' to Move to ESPN

Tony Romo, the former Dallas Cowboys QB, is now a TV Superstar - Little Wonder He's Being Offered 'Double His Salary' to Move to ESPN

Mike Fisher

by

Dillon88

Former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson selected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson selected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Matthew Postins

by

Footballfan55