Cowboys Interviewing Browns Assistant Adam Henry For WR Coach Job

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are set to interview Cleveland Browns wide receiver coach Adam Henry for the same position on their staff, as first noted by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

New Dallas coach Mike McCarthy has moved on from Sanjay Lal, and so the Dallas position group - headed by Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup - is in need of fresh leadership.

Sure to come up in the interview with Henry, 47, a native of Beaumont, Texas, who played at McNeese State and then briefly with the Saints: How did the Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry experience work out in Cleveland?

Interestingly, Henry coached both of those headline-grabbing players not only in Cleveland, but before that at LSU, part of a career path that began at McNeese, and then took him to the Oakland Raiders in 2007 where he was eventually promoted to tight ends coach. He coached receivers with the San Francisco 49ers before rejoining Beckham by getting hired by the New York Giants in 2016.

Henry in 2018 then went to Cleveland, where he coached Landry. And last year, Beckham joined them for what could courteously be termed a "tumultuous'' season.

In Dallas, Henry would be charged with aiding in the development of the Pro Bowler Cooper and Gallup, both of whom produced big, but inconsistent numbers in 2019.

