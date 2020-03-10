CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Cowboys Jerry's Prediction: QB Dak Prescott Won't Hold Out

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - When it comes to Jerry Jones Word Salad, a "diner'' often must dig through it with a gigantic fork in order to arrive at the meat of the meal. So it is with the Dallas Cowboys owner's recent feel-good pronouncement of the club's offseason relationship with unsigned QB Dak Prescott.

The subject of Prescott remaining unsigned - even via declining to sign Dallas' franchise-tag tender, should it come to that - and using the leverage he has by staying away from the team. Captains Workouts. OTAs. Minicamps ... Training camp in Oxnard?

And indeed, Prescott himself is the one who lit this fire by coyly suggesting that maybe he won't be hanging around Frisco (and, therefore, The Star) during the spring.

Worried, Jerry?

“It’s not a concern of mine,” Jones recently told the DFW media. “One of the great things about Dak is his commitment to building a team. I don’t have an issue there.”

Indeed, a source close to the situation tells CowboysSI.com that it is the Jones family's view that their "good-faith'' bargaining, dealing all the way back to last August, when they offered (and almost sealed) a deal with Dak that would've make him a "top-five-paid QB'' has earned the sort of mutual faith that would preclude a withholding of services.

But when Dez Bryant was tagged, he stayed away. When DeMarcus Lawrence was tagged, that was a bit nasty, if only for a moment. And last spring and summer, Ezekiel Elliott stayed away from Oxnard in protest of a contract that eventually was re-done in a way that made him the highest-paid running back in NFL history.

Is Prescott more "devoted to team-building'' than they were?

In Jerry's view, the answer is different for Dak than it is for most players. That's the nature of Prescott's character but it's also the nature of his position - especially as the Cowboys have presented him with a new coach in Mike McCarthy who has a Green Bay-based history of working with his QB on a daily basis. 

For the Cowboys to be good for the next half-dozen years or so, McCarthy and Prescott are going to have to be good. Together.

Indeed, reinforcing the belief that Dak understands all of this is Jones' recent remark about Prescott being like another member of the Jones "family.''

“There’s no going forward without Stephen or one of your family members,” Jerry said, comparing Dak to one of his own offspring. "So you got to get it figured out.''

It is Jerry Jones' sincere belief that once we dig our way through all the dialogue, Dak Prescott will help the Dallas Cowboys figure it out. And that he'll do so, despite his veiled threat, by working shoulder-to-shoulder alongside McCarthy here inside The Star.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

It’s Cowboys vs. Steelers in Aug. 6 Hall of Fame Game in Canton

It’s Cowboys vs. Steelers in Aug. 6 Hall of Fame Game in Canton

Mike Fisher

Cowboys NFL Mock Draft Roundup: The Experts on 17 (Plus A Round 1 Trade)

'Tis NFL Mock Draft Season And The Best Media Experts In The Country Have Dallas Cowboys Projections at No. 17 - Including A First-Round Trade

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Latest Offer To Dak Prescott Exceeds Reported '$33 Million and $105 Million' Proposal

The Truth About That '$33M and $105M' Dallas Cowboys Offer To QB Dak Prescott? The Devil is Always In The Details - But The Details Show an Increased Offer

Mike Fisher

by

bcarl1972

Will NFL Need To Follow Other Leagues' Lead with Coronavirus Precautions?

The Coronavirus' Impact on the Sports World is Undeniable. The NBA and three Other Major Sports Are Doing Something About it. The NFL May Have To As Well

BriAmaranthus

Video Exclusive: Michael Irvin's '5 Eyes' See Why the Cowboys Need Amari Cooper

Dallas Cowboys Icon Michael Irvin Has Seen This Offense Without, and With, Amari Cooper. Irvin's 'Five Eyes' Tell The Story Of What Must Happen Next

Mike Fisher

Another NFC East Team 'In The Mix' for Cowboys FA Byron Jones

The Dallas Cowboys Are Prepared To Lose CB Byron Jones - And The Bidding War May Keep Him In the NFC East

Mike Fisher

Dak's 'Housewarming Gift': Cowboys QB Welcomes XFL to 'Our Town'

Take Is As A Subtle Sign: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott's Housewarming Gift Welcomes The XFL to 'Our Town'

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Chess: Scoop On New Offer To Dak, and an Idea on Amari To Keep Both

The NFL Tag Deadline Approaches, Meaning It's time for the Dallas Cowboys to Play Contractual Chess: Having Made A New Offer to Dak, They Should Overpay Him (or Amari) In Order To Keep Both

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 1st & 10: Bye, Byron And Hello, Franchise Tag

In this edition of First and 10, I dissect the tea leaves our Mike Fisher has gathered regarding the future of Byron Jones, plus my latest NFL Mock Draft and more Dallas Cowboys news from the week

Matthew Postins

LISTEN: Cowboys Catches: Amari Cooper and Dez Bryant On Why They'd Like to Play Together

Receivers Amari Cooper and Dez Bryant Explain Why They'd Like to Play Together - With The Dallas Cowboys

Mike Fisher

by

Willie R$$