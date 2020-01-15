CowboyMaven
Cowboys McCarthy Plans To Hire Skip Peete at RB Coach

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys, making decisions regarding who will be Ezekiel Elliott's position coach under new boss Mike McCarthy, had their eyes on a young assistant from the University of Texas, kept connected with the veteran in-house, but have reportedly decided on an old friend with a wealth of experience.

Skip Peete, late of the Los Angeles Rams, is reportedly being hired by Dallas, where he will continue his work as the running backs coach - the job he had with the Rams under Sean McVay before a retooling of that staff. There, Peete tutored Todd Gurley; in Dallas, Zeke will be his prized pupil.

This will be Peete's second go-around with the Cowboys, as he was here from 2007-12. But a more important connection? He was apparently a grad assistant at the University of Pittsburgh in 1989, where he worked alongside another GA by the name of Mike McCarthy.

Peete, 56, is the brother of long-time NFL QB Rodney Peete, once Troy Aikman's backup here. He takes the place of Gary Brown and ends the exploration of Stan Drayton, the Texas assistant who mentored Elliott at Ohio State and interviewed with both the Cowboys and the Rams.

See more developments as we gather them above in the Cowboys Staff Tracker.

