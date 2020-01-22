Cowboys NFL Draft Needs by Position: Is The Offensive Line Already Deep Enough?

The 2020 April NFL Draft will soon be upon us. The Dallas Cowboys have of course already started the process in preparation for the re-loading of the roster, with new coach Mike McCarthy set to blend his philosophies into the big board to be built by personnel boss Will McClay.

Today: Cowboys NFL Draft Needs by Position: Dallas Cowboys 2020 NFL Draft Needs by Position: Is The Offensive Line Already Deep Enough?

2020 DALLAS COWBOYS DRAFT NEEDS: OFFENSIVE LINE

CURRENT PLAYERS AT POSITION: Tyron Smith (starter LT), Connor Williams (LG-IR), Travis Frederick (C), Zack Martin (RG), La’el Collins (RT), Joe Looney, Xavier Su'a-Filo, Cameron Fleming, Brandon Knight, Wyatt Miler, Mitch Hyatt, Connor McGovern (IR), Adam Redmond (IR), Cody Wichmann (IR).

2020 FREE AGENTS: Fleming (club option), Su’a-Filo, Redmond.

DRAFT NEED: Low.

THE BREAKDOWN: This might be one of the most stable position groups on the team. The starting lineup is locked in for 2020. That doesn’t mean precautions for depth shouldn’t be taken, specifically when it comes to Smith’s back. But with Collins now locked up long-term and Williams having two more years left on his rookie deal, the Cowboys don’t have to do anything, contract-wise, with the starting five until after 2021.

Looney remains under contract and can be a swing guard-center. Fleming could be back on a club option in 2020, but it could be a $5 million cap hit, so that might be too rich for the Cowboys. Then again, Fleming did nice work as Smith’s backup. In those situations, however, Williams could move to left tackle — or Collins could move to left tackle and Williams to right tackle — and a player like Looney or McGovern could slide into the left guard spot.

The point is, outside of some mild concern regarding Tyron's long-term health, if the Cowboys do nothing this offseason they still have options and depth. So the need to spend a pick on an offensive lineman, at this moment, remains low.

That said, expect the Cowboys spend at least one pick on the position group because they’ll probably find something they like on Day 2 or Day 3. The Cowboys picked up Boise State lineman Marcus Henry as a futures player after the season ended. And none of this takes into account that last year’s mid-draft pick, McGovern, spent the season on injured reserve.

We know that under the new regime, per coach Mike McCarthy's response to a question from our Mike Fisher, Dallas' zone-blocking scheme will largely remain in place with new line coach Joe Philbin. So stability is the tone here, a help during a time of transition.