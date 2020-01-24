CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Cowboys NFL Draft Needs by Position: What's Up with Witten and The TE Spot?

Matthew Postins

The 2020 April NFL Draft will soon be upon us. The Dallas Cowboys have of course already started the process in preparation for the re-loading of the roster, with new coach Mike McCarthy set to blend his philosophies into the big board to be built by personnel boss Will McClay.

Today: Cowboys NFL Draft Needs by Position: What's Up with Witten and The TE Spot?

2020 DALLAS COWBOYS DRAFT NEEDS: TIGHT END

CURRENT PLAYERS AT POSITION: Jason Witten (starter), Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz.

2020 FREE AGENTS: Witten, Jarwin (restricted).

DRAFT NEED: Medium.

THE BREAKDOWN: As always, tight end is an interesting position group for the Cowboys. At age 37 Witten is still effective, but his career is now a year-to-year proposition based on how he feels. Jarwin has emerged as a reliable pass catcher and blocker who at times has thrived with defenses more focused on Witten. Schultz is the player, I think, the Cowboys hope will explode at some point because of his talent.

So, first, Witten has to decide whether he’s coming back (in fact he told reporters that he would make a decision about his 2020 future shortly after the season ends).

The Cowboys will need to re-sign Jarwin, and as he is a restricted free agent Jarwin has few options. Schultz has two more years on his deal. But the Cowboys love to carry lots of tight ends at times. Cole Hikutini is on the practice squad but doesn’t appear to be a threat to make the roster.

I could see the Cowboys burn a mid-round pick in their never-ending quest to make sure they’re covered in the event of Witten’s retirement. ... or his move to another team as a player. But at this moment the position is not an overwhelming need for the Cowboys.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys NFL Draft Needs by Position: Does Dallas Already Employ a Sleeper QB Behind Dak?

Dallas Cowboys 2020 NFL Draft Needs by Position: Does Dallas Already Employ a Sleeper QB Behind Dak Prescott?

Matthew Postins

by

CapnComeback

Eli Retires Amid Giants QB-Minded Message To Cowboys Ex Garrett: 'You Have One Job'

Eli Manning is Retiring And The Giants Have a QB-Minded Message For Their Newly-Hired Cowboys Ex Jason Garrett: 'You Have One Job'

Mike Fisher

by

CapnComeback

Chicago Tribune Plan: Bears Should Sign Cowboys QB Dak Prescott As Trubisky Backup

The Chicago Tribune Has A Masterful Plan: The Bears Should Sign Cowboys QB Dak As Trubisky's Backup

Mike Fisher

by

Tina429

Can Ezekiel Elliott Win Another Rushing Title With Cowboys Coach McCarthy?

Can Running Back Ezekiel Elliott Win Another Rushing Title With Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy?

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Retain Leon Lett, Add George Edwards to Defensive Coaching Staff

New Boss McCarthy and the Cowboys Retain Leon Lett, Add George Edwards to Defensive Coaching Staff

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott Meets Coach McCarthy: What 'Didn't Need To Be Said'

Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott Had A Brief Meeting With Coach Mike McCarthy: Here's What 'Didn't Need To Be Said'

Mike Fisher

by

DatmanKJ

'The Unifier': Cowboys Boss Will McClay Explains, 'Our Scouting Process Is Inclusive'

'The Unifier': Dallas Cowboys Boss Will McClay Explains, 'Our Scouting Process Is Inclusive' ... And We Explain What McClay Means to The Cowboys

Mike Fisher

Super Bowl Boat: Jerry Jones’ $250M Cowboys Yacht Docked in Miami and Down To Party

Super Bowl Boat: Jerry Jones’ $250M Cowboys Yacht Reportedly Docked in Miami and Down To Party

Mike Fisher

by

Dillon88

Cowboys '60th Birthday' To Be Celebrated by Fans Event With New Partner Main Event

It's The Dallas Cowboys '60th Birthday' And To Celebrate, There Is a Jan. 28 Fans Event With New Partner Main Event

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Must Be Careful to Not Make Marinelli 'The Fall Guy' For Defense and Draft Failures

Are the Cowboys Making Rod Marinelli ‘The Fall Guy’ For Their Defense and Draft Failures? Beware. It's A Trap

Mike Fisher