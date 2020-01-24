The 2020 April NFL Draft will soon be upon us. The Dallas Cowboys have of course already started the process in preparation for the re-loading of the roster, with new coach Mike McCarthy set to blend his philosophies into the big board to be built by personnel boss Will McClay.

Today: Cowboys NFL Draft Needs by Position: What's Up with Witten and The TE Spot?

2020 DALLAS COWBOYS DRAFT NEEDS: TIGHT END

CURRENT PLAYERS AT POSITION: Jason Witten (starter), Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz.

2020 FREE AGENTS: Witten, Jarwin (restricted).

DRAFT NEED: Medium.

THE BREAKDOWN: As always, tight end is an interesting position group for the Cowboys. At age 37 Witten is still effective, but his career is now a year-to-year proposition based on how he feels. Jarwin has emerged as a reliable pass catcher and blocker who at times has thrived with defenses more focused on Witten. Schultz is the player, I think, the Cowboys hope will explode at some point because of his talent.

So, first, Witten has to decide whether he’s coming back (in fact he told reporters that he would make a decision about his 2020 future shortly after the season ends).

The Cowboys will need to re-sign Jarwin, and as he is a restricted free agent Jarwin has few options. Schultz has two more years on his deal. But the Cowboys love to carry lots of tight ends at times. Cole Hikutini is on the practice squad but doesn’t appear to be a threat to make the roster.

I could see the Cowboys burn a mid-round pick in their never-ending quest to make sure they’re covered in the event of Witten’s retirement. ... or his move to another team as a player. But at this moment the position is not an overwhelming need for the Cowboys.