Cowboys NFL Draft Needs by Position: Will A New System Require Some New Linebackers?

2020 DALLAS COWBOYS DRAFT NEEDS: LINEBACKER

CURRENT PLAYERS AT POSITION: Sean Lee (starter), Jaylon Smith (starter), Leighton Vander Esch (starter), Ray-Ray Armstrong, Luke Gifford, Justin March, Joe Thomas, Chris Covington, Malcolm Smith.

2020 FREE AGENTS: Lee, March, Thomas, Smith.

DRAFT NEED: Medium.

THE BREAKDOWN: The first thing the Cowboys have to figure out is what to do with Lee, and much of that decision will rest with the veteran linebacker. It’s clear that he still has something in the tank. The emergences of Smith and Vander Esch have the potential to extend his career a year or two longer than most of us thought. Lee has value as a part-time starter on this team. We saw that several times this past season. So Lee has to decide what’s next, and that will influence what the Cowboys do in free agency and in the draft.

So will March and Thomas. Both are quality depth that the Cowboys, though inside The Star there are fans of Thomas who think he can be starter-level.

Both will be looking for bigger deals (Thomas makes less than $2 million, March makes less than $1 million). So if neither find the deal they’re looking for, they could end up back in Dallas. Smith feels like a rental at this point, but he wouldn’t be a bad keep for the Cowboys if they don’t have to overpay.

Vander Esch’s injury situation bears monitoring this offseason; he had "minor'' neck surgery and the team says he'll be fine. Let's hope so. Meanwhile, a new coach means a new system - maybe most notably in demands on this roster to be better on special teams. Can Jaylon help there more? Can Vander Esch?

However free agency falls for the Cowboys, there’s value in them considering taking a Day 2 selection on a linebacker that could act as depth and, eventually a quality replacement for Lee once he retires. If Lee chooses to hang it up after this season, then the need becomes more prevalent. I expect Lee will return, which means the Cowboys can be choosy about taking a linebacker in this draft. But I expect them to address the position.