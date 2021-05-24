Cowboys OTAs: Does DE Bradlee Anae Still Fit Dallas Defense?

Bradlee Anae played six snaps for the Cowboys in 2020. But could he be an integral part of Dan Quinn's revamped 2021 defense?

FRISCO - Mike Nolan made plenty of mistakes with the 2020 Dallas Cowboys' defense. Not playing Bradlee Anae more might be one of the most glaring.

That might sound weird seeing that he was a lowly fifth-round pick in 2020. But as OTAs get underway this week at The Star, let’s take a closer look …

It's possible he only lasted that long in the draft due to his relatively short reach for an NFL defensive end (32 1/8-inches) and his below-average athletic testing pre-draft. But below-average athletic testing does not mean there's no skill there.

And with Anae, there's definitely skill.

While there might be physical limitations with Anae, he appears to make up for those limitations with his urgency, effort, and most importantly for the Cowboys, technique. Watching his tape while at Utah, he showed NFL-ready footwork and hand techniques that dominated his college opponents on the offensive line.

And not just any opponents, as he played well against the likes of 2021 first-round pick Penei Sewell.

There were frequent reports of Anae (6-3, 260) performing well in camp last year, particularly toward the end. So it's mind-boggling to think that Anae only played a total of six defensive snaps last season, and none after Week 5, per PFF. Especially with what some consider a lost season due to injuries, it's hard to imagine why the former defensive coordinator Nolan couldn't figure out a way for Bradlee Anae to get more snaps.

But there's a new defensive sheriff in town and Dan Quinn is transitioning the team to a defense that offers some “do-overs.” That could benefit Anae … though the crowd at his position isn’t going away.

DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory are still in charge. The previous coaching staff really liked Dorance Armstrong and the new coaching staff is likely to favor rookie Chauncey Golston. Oh, and Tarell Basham may come in here as a free agent and be the sack leader. Oh, and another vet, Carlos Watkins, is also part of the program.

But what a waste it would be for Bradlee Anae to be skipped over by yet another defensive staff without being given much of a shot. We cannot know about Cowboys snaps during the regular season. We can suggest, though, that Anae be part of a look-see rotation in practice ... before Quinn and company turn the page away from him.