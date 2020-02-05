CowboyMaven
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones' Grandson Commits To Longhorns

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Someday, we will know John Stephen Jones and Paxton Anderson as members of the third generation of the Jones family that owns the Dallas Cowboys. But for now? Paxton has joined John Stephen - a pair of Jerry Jones grandsons - as Division I college football players.

Paxton Anderson announced Monday he’s committing to the University of Texas as a preferred walk-on. Anderson is the son of Jerry’s daughter Charlotte Jones-Anderson (a Cowboys executive Vice President) and Shy Anderson.

Anderson (6-4, 207) is listed by the Longhorns as a tight end and wide receiver. He starred on the Highland Park High School teams that claimed three straight state titles from 2016-18. 

Scouting guru Gil Brandt, a friend of the Jones family, tweeted about Anderson: "He has tremendous hands, good size and is an A+ kid off the field. He's deserving of D-1 offers.''

John Stephen was also a champion at Highland Park as their QB before moving on to Arkansas, where he plays in the same Razorbacks program as his father Stephen and grandfather Jerry, who was a starting offensive lineman on Arkansas’ 1964 national championship squad.

