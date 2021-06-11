Cowboys Preseason Schedule: Star-Studded And An Extra Game

The NFL preseason games are on - and the Cowboys are prominently featured, of course.

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told us "all systems go'' a couple of weeks ago regarding the team's plan to conduct training camp in Oxnard this summer - though Jones was hesitant to be too public about the concept because the NFL itself needs to get all of the obstacles cleared and all of the hoops jumped through.

And yet, while the league is slow to give the go to traveling for camp, there is no hesitation when it comes to scheduling the preseason games.

They are on - and the Cowboys are prominently featured, of course.

The very first game? The Cowboys, who will play one extra exhibition contest this year due to their inclusion in the annual Hall of Fame Game, will kick it off in Canton, Ohio, against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, August 5 with a kickoff time of 7 p.m. CT.

That game is meant in part to showcase the enshrinement of Cowboys legends Jimmy Johnson, Cliff Harris, and Drew Pearson into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

READ MORE: Cowboys NFL Minicamp Notes: Coach McCarthy Raves About Dak

Next, the Dak Prescott-led Cowboys - who will have traveled back to Oxnard following the Canton game - will zip to Arizona to take on DFW native QB Kyler Murray and the Cardinals for Dallas second preseason contest. That game is slated for Friday, August 13, with a 9 p.m. CT kickoff.

The team will have closed camp in California by then and so following the swing through Arizona, the Cowboys come home to The Star for more "camp'' practice and then are at AT&T Stadium for the final two preseason games.

On Saturday, August 21 (kickoff 7 p.m. CT) the Cowboys will play host to the Houston Texans for the coveted (not really) Texas Governor’s Cup.

And then on Sunday, August 29 at noon CT, Dallas will again be at home and will welcome prized rookie QB Trevor Lawrence and new coach Urban Meyer of the the Jacksonville Jaguars.

All in all, it is a fairly star-studded preseason and one that fans of "America's Team'' are hungry for, especially after the limitations put on fandom in the last year by COVID.

The Cowboys will follow up the preseason by also taking center stage to start the NFL’s regular season when they meet the Super Bowl-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, September 9.

READ MORE: Micah at Minicamp: Cowboys Rookie 'Creating Havoc'