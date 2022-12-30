Cowboys 'Pride' at Halftime: Could Dallas Lose to Titans Junior Varsity?

The Dallas Cowboys secured a 40-34 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve with owner Jerry Jones proud of the team's efforts. But this work at Tennessee? As of halftime, not so "prideful.''

For the Dallas Cowboys, this week moved so fast that there was no time for public pronouncements from inside The Star warning against "eating the cheese.''

Rather, from owner Jerry Jones on down, there was great pleasure in the 40-34 win over the Eagles on Saturday that moved Dallas to 11-4 ... and there was the hope - if not the assumption - that it would carry over to "Thursday Night Football'' in Nashville against the mail-it-in Titans.

It hasn't quite worked out that way.

Dallas at the half holds a slim 10-6 lead, with a 1-yard Ezekiel Elliott TD the foundation of it all. But the Cowboys are playing against the Titans Junior Varsity here, and there is no way this lead is as satisfying as last week's was.

Speaking on 105.3 "The Fan" Jones couldn't hide his happiness at the Cowboys win over the Eagles.

“I was so proud of this team and my hope was we would go out as a team and show up and do things like we do, " Jones said.