Dak Admits 'Overconfidence' May Have Led to Cowboys Loss, Talks ‘Addiction of Winning’

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is open-minded about the idea. "Maybe overconfidence,'' he says, "snuck in subconsciously.”

FRISCO - Dak Prescott knows there is a fine line between "confidence'' and "overconfidence.'' And he concedes that when Prescott and the Cowboys suffered a 30-16 home blow-out loss to the Denver Broncos, it might have been a case of the Cowboys stumbling over that line.

Said Dak on Thursday, reflecting on a loss that ended 6-2 Dallas' six-game win streak: “Maybe overconfidence … snuck in subconsciously.”

It was, in the judgment of many, the poorest game of Prescott's fine career.

He vows it will not happen again.

“We got beat, we got thumped in every aspect of the game,'' said Prescott right after a game in which, coming off his calf injury, he threw for a misleadingly high total of 232 yards with two touchdowns ... while completing just 48.7 percent of his passes.

Of missing big throws, the Cowboys quarterback added: “It pisses me off.''

Prescott said he noticed in film study that his footwork in that game wasn't quite right. But maybe more than any physical issue, it is important to note his intellectual and emotional approach to fixing what seemed to be broken in what he called "my worst game of the year.''

He acknowledged the maybe slight difference between “confidence” and “overconfidence” … and in a colorful way, addressed the feeling of losing vs. winning.”

Dak said when it comes to losing, he is driven by “the taste that it leaves in your mouth all week long. It’s about wanting to feel that win. That’s the addictive-drug part. …

“It’s trying to get that high of getting that win.”

This week's foe, the Falcons are 4-4, but 3-1 in road games. They'll need to harness some of that road magic against the Cowboys, as according to the latest lines, the Falcons are a nine-point road dog to the Cowboys, their biggest deficit of the year.

Can the Falcons give the fans in Dallas a repeat performance? Or will the Cowboys get right?

The Cowboys will need their MVP candidate to return to that lofty form. Dak Prescott is confident - but not overconfident - that he will do just that

