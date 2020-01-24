Cowboys Retain Leon Lett, Add George Edwards to Defensive Coaching Staff

FRISCO - Coach Mike McCarthy is putting the final touches on his Dallas Cowboys staff with decisions on a pair of defensive assistants.

Multiple reports have former Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards coming aboard at The Star in a role involving linebackers, a spot where a former McCarthy aide in Green Bay, Scott McCurley, is also involved. (It has been suggested that Edwards could hold the title of run-game coordinator).

CowboysSI.com has also learned that holdover Leon Lett, a former standout player in Dallas, is being retained to assist new D-line coach Jim Tomsula in Mike Nolan’s defense.

Edwards, 53, coached linebackers in Dallas from 1998 through 2001. Lett, 51, played for the Cowboys from 1991 through 2000 and has been employed by the team since 2011. Lett joins offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier as the handful of holdovers from ousted coach Jason Garrett's staff who will work under McCarthy this season.

Also, as CowboysSI.com reported earlier this week, the son of Jim Haslett, a former head coach and associate of McCarthy's, 27-year-old Chase Haslett, is coming to The Star in a lower-level position.