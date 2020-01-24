CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Cowboys Retain Leon Lett, Add George Edwards to Defensive Coaching Staff

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Coach Mike McCarthy is putting the final touches on his Dallas Cowboys staff with decisions on a pair of defensive assistants.

Multiple reports have former Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards coming aboard at The Star in a role involving linebackers, a spot where a former McCarthy aide in Green Bay, Scott McCurley, is also involved. (It has been suggested that Edwards could hold the title of run-game coordinator).

CowboysSI.com has also learned that holdover Leon Lett, a former standout player in Dallas, is being retained to assist new D-line coach Jim Tomsula in Mike Nolan’s defense.

Edwards, 53, coached linebackers in Dallas from 1998 through 2001. Lett, 51, played for the Cowboys from 1991 through 2000 and has been employed by the team since 2011. Lett joins offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier as the handful of holdovers from ousted coach Jason Garrett's staff who will work under McCarthy this season.

Also, as CowboysSI.com reported earlier this week, the son of Jim Haslett, a former head coach and associate of McCarthy's, 27-year-old Chase Haslett, is coming to The Star in a lower-level position.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys NFL Draft Needs by Position: Does Dallas Already Employ a Sleeper QB Behind Dak?

Dallas Cowboys 2020 NFL Draft Needs by Position: Does Dallas Already Employ a Sleeper QB Behind Dak Prescott?

Matthew Postins

by

Keetonpenthouse

Eli Retires Amid Giants QB-Minded Message To Cowboys Ex Garrett: 'You Have One Job'

Eli Manning is Retiring And The Giants Have a QB-Minded Message For Their Newly-Hired Cowboys Ex Jason Garrett: 'You Have One Job'

Mike Fisher

Can Ezekiel Elliott Win Another Rushing Title With Cowboys Coach McCarthy?

Can Running Back Ezekiel Elliott Win Another Rushing Title With Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy?

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott Meets Coach McCarthy: What 'Didn't Need To Be Said'

Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott Had A Brief Meeting With Coach Mike McCarthy: Here's What 'Didn't Need To Be Said'

Mike Fisher

by

DatmanKJ

Chicago Tribune Plan: Bears Should Sign Cowboys QB Dak Prescott As Trubisky Backup

The Chicago Tribune Has A Masterful Plan: The Bears Should Sign Cowboys QB Dak As Trubisky's Backup

Mike Fisher

'The Unifier': Cowboys Boss Will McClay Explains, 'Our Scouting Process Is Inclusive'

'The Unifier': Dallas Cowboys Boss Will McClay Explains, 'Our Scouting Process Is Inclusive' ... And We Explain What McClay Means to The Cowboys

Mike Fisher

Super Bowl Boat: Jerry Jones’ $250M Cowboys Yacht Docked in Miami and Down To Party

Super Bowl Boat: Jerry Jones’ $250M Cowboys Yacht Reportedly Docked in Miami and Down To Party

Mike Fisher

by

Dillon88

Cowboys '60th Birthday' To Be Celebrated by Fans Event With New Partner Main Event

It's The Dallas Cowboys '60th Birthday' And To Celebrate, There Is a Jan. 28 Fans Event With New Partner Main Event

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Must Be Careful to Not Make Marinelli 'The Fall Guy' For Defense and Draft Failures

Are the Cowboys Making Rod Marinelli ‘The Fall Guy’ For Their Defense and Draft Failures? Beware. It's A Trap

Mike Fisher

Amari Cooper Seeks Info On New Cowboys Coach - from Odell Beckham Jr.

While Pro Bowler Amari Cooper Waits on New Contract, He Seeks Advice On New Cowboys Coach Adam Henry - Advice from Odell Beckham Jr.

Mike Fisher