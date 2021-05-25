Cowboys Roster Projections, Defense: The Key OTA Battles

Our 53-man defensive roster predictions as we approach this week's Cowboys OTAs here inside The Star are ...

FRISCO - Maybe because the Dallas Cowboys' offense is expected to be loaded, our 2021 NFL roster predictions are relatively straight-forward, as you can read below.

READ MORE: Dallas Cowboys Roster Projections, Offense: Top 3 OTA Battles

READ MORE: 'I'm Healthy': QB Dak Back at Practice as Cowboys Start OTAs

Maybe because we have no idea what to expect of the Cowboys' defense, our 53-man roster predictions as we approach this week's OTAs here inside The Star are ...

Confounding.

Incomplete.

Questionable.

To wit ...

Defensive line (Will they keep 11?)

DeMarcus Lawrence, Randy Gregory and Tarell Basham are easy answers at defensive end.

We will guess that Neville Gallimore and Brent Urban are relatively easy answers at tackle.

But beyond that? Will the new Dan Quinn-led defensive staff like holdover Dorance Armstrong as much as the coaches did last year? Will they stiff Bradlee Anae like they did last year? Will they discover if Trysten Hill can (or cannot) play?

That's eight guys. Do you keep three rookie D-linemen in Chauncey Golston, Osa Odighizuwa and Quinton Bohanna? If so, that's 11, and that means that it might come down to Anae vs. newcomer vet Carlos Watkins as to who gets squeezed.

Linebacker (Are these just 5 big names?)

Wanna sound good on paper? Read off the names "Micah Parsons,'' "Leighton Vander Esch,'' "Jaylon Smith,'' "Keanu Neal'' and "Jabril Cox'' while also reviewing their pedigrees. These are all "Pro Bowlers'' or "first-round talents'' or "hand-picked Quinn guys.''

Impressive.

On paper.

The fact is, the carryovers underperformed and still, in 2020, kids like Francis Bernard and Luke Gifford never got much of a shot at playing time.

We think we know that Dallas wants Micah to be the MIKE, Vander Esch to be the WILL and Jaylon to be the SAM. And if those three play up to their own expectations? Dallas won't field one of the poorest defenses in franchise history again in 2021.

Defensive back (10 To Turnovers?)

"Turnover'' is two senses of the word here. "Takeaways,'' of course. But also major changes in who's who under new coordinator Dan Quinn. Maybe the only position truly settled is at one cornerback, with Trevon Diggs. The other cornerback starter? Could be rookie Kelvin Joseph, or vet Anthony Brown, or re-signed vet Jourdan Lewis.

At safety? Maybe newcomer Damontae Kazee wins the job next to Donovan Wilson by default. But how much better is Dallas, really, if that's all that happens?

C.J. Goodwin gets a job here due to special-teams excellence. But from there is where "trying to get better'' becomes trying. "Better'' would mean rookies Nahshon Wright (at corner) and Israel Mukuamu (a corner moving to safety) have a shot. "Better'' might mean second-year man Reggie Robinson (jerked around back here but now being told he's a corner). That'd be 10, and it leaves out two journeyman, newcomer Jayron Kearse and holdover Darian Thompson.

Add the three specialists, kicker Greg Zuerlein, snapper Jake McQuaide and punter Bryan Anger (beating out Hunter Niswander) and you get to 53. But on defense? You also still get "questionable.''

READ MORE: Julio Jones Reveals Trade Wishes Regarding Dallas