Cowboy
Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Cowboys Rule OUT Vander Esch for Week 12 at Patriots - But Say Neck Injury is 'Not Career-Threatening'

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys will officially be without Pro Bowl linebacker Leighton Vander Esch for Week 12 in New England and the concerns about his due to a neck/back injury are serious enough that the absence could be longer.

'Leighton was having some symptoms,'' coach Jason Garrett said on Friday. "We determined he has some issues with his neck. He won't play this week. We don't think it's career-threatening.''

Garrett later added that the Cowboys do not believe the injury is season-threatening, either.

Vander Esch underwent an MRI on Thursday and in part as a result, the club has decided to rest him this week. It's likely that even after the Patriots game, the starting weakside linebacker will also miss the Buffalo Bills game four days later on Thanksgiving Day.

The Cowboys are suggesting this is a "flare up'' connected to Vander Esch's recent "neck stinger'' while also saying they hope some time off will allow the ailment to "calm down.''

The plan is for him to undergo another MRI in a few weeks - a plan that could interrupt thoughts about returning to the field even for the Dec. 5 game at the Chicago Bears.

Sean Lee will likely start in his place at linebacker with Joe Thomas moving in on the strong side and Jaylon Smith anchoring the linebacking corps in the middle.

Vander Esch - who entered the NFL as a 2018 first-round pick with some medical questions about issues with his neck - sustained the stinger in the Cowboys’ Oct. 20 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. He sat out one game but has started the last two games against the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys 'Best Coast' Podcast: 'A Serious Shot To Win' At New England

Mike Fisher
0

Our Cowboys 'Best Coast' Podcast collects reflections from last week at Detroit, ponders some Dallas injury issues and concludes that America's Team has 'A Serious Shot To Win' At New England in Week 12

FISH REPORT VIDEO: Cowboys at Patriots - This is Where The Hype Stops

Mike Fisher
0

Sunday in Foxboro sees a meeting between two of the most "hyped'' teams in sports, the Patriots and the Cowboys. Where does "hype'' meet "overrated''? Fish Report breaks it down

Vander Esch Needs MRI, Will 'Likely Not Play' for Cowboys at Patriots

Mike Fisher
0

Dallas Was Hoping to Have All Hands On Deck in Week 12 but now comes a source telling CowboysSI.com that Leighton Vander Esch Will 'Likely Not Play' for the Cowboys at the Patriots on Sunday

Cowboys Injury Update: Should Connor Williams Start Ahead of Su'a-Filo vs. Patriots?

Mike Fisher
0

The Dallas Cowboys continue to get enough positive news on the injury front to create a question for Sunday: Should Connor Williams return to his starting left guard spot at New England in Week 12?

Bennett on Belichick: 'He's a Savant,' says Pass-Rusher as Cowboys Prep for Patriots

Mike Fisher
0

A Revenge Game? That's Now How Former New England Patriots End Michael Bennett, Now Of the Dallas Cowboys, Views Week 12

Cowboys at Patriots Injury Report: News on O-Line, Heath and Tank

Mike Fisher
0

The Wednesday News from the Dallas Cowboys and the New England Patriots, In Regard to their Injury Reports, is in. For Dallas, It's News on O-Line, Heath and Tank

Cowboys at Patriots (It's Lit!): Belichick and Garrett Exchange Compliments

Mike Fisher
0

Cowboys at Patriots (It's Lit!): Belichick and Garrett Exchange Compliments

Cowboys MVP Candidate Dak Prescott Wins NFC Player of The Week

Mike Fisher
0

Cowboys MVP Candidate Dak Prescott Wins NFC Player of The Week

SI.com NFL Power Ranking Showdown: What the Experts Say About Cowboys and Patriots

Mike Fisher
0

SI.com NFL Power Ranking Showdown: What the Experts Say About Cowboys and Patriots

LISTEN: 'Jerry Jones and Bill Belichick Walk into a Ski Resort ...'

Mike Fisher
0

A tale of what might have been for the Cowboys boss Jerry Jones and the legendary Patriots coach Bill Belichick