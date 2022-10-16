Cowboys v Eagles: Michael Gallup & CeeDee Lamb 'Splash Plays' Key to Upset?

In a game that the Dallas Cowboys think might be all about offensive "splash plays,'' receiver Michael Gallup could be the key that unlocks the Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday night.

CeeDee Lamb is likely to get the most attention from the Eagles' secondary, which could, in turn, leave Gallup to go about his business with some maybe favorable matchups. In what will be his third game back from his ACL tear, Gallup has seen his targets and yards increase in both games.

In general, Dallas knows that with Cooper Rush at QB, it's not going to be about a vast number of "big-play shots'' - especially against a good Philly defense. Indeed, with the Dallas offense not exactly at its high-octane best of last season (highest score being 25 against the Commanders), Gallup said that he is eager to score points and win games by large margins.

"Always eager, always want to score points," Gallup said when asked if he wanted the offense to be like it was in previous years. "Just want to win ball games by large margins, so trying to get that, for sure."

But again, that's talk. In actual action, the Cowboys believe this is going to be about finding the maybe-rare chance at a splash play - and grabbing it.

Gallup can be central to that. While Rush hasn't targeted the receiver in large volumes, the backup quarterback has looked Gallup's way when in need of a critical play. Just look to last week against the Rams.

Facing a third-and-15, Rush found Gallup with a strike with the receiver produced some serious toe-drag-swag to haul in the catch.

In his six lifetime games against Philadelphia, Gallup averages five catches and 62 yards. That - with a big play mixed in - will do on Sunday.

Soon, this will be about Dak Prescott back at QB, at which time "splash plays'' will become more of an expectation. But tonight? A Gallup coming-out party on national TV, working alongside Lamb, might mean just a few biggies.

And a few biggies might decide which team wins.

