Cowboys WATCH: Commanders at Eagles: Can Washington Help Dallas in NFC East?

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are aware of "The 24-Hour Rule.'' And by the time "Monday Night Football'' kicks off, it'll be time to put the painful OT loss at Green Bay behind them ...

And time to settle in to see if the Washington Commanders can do them an NFC East favor.

When the Commanders last saw Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, the defense was able to hold the QB to just 20 yards rushing on nine carries.

But ...

Washington also surrendered 340 yards passing, and three touchdowns, and allowed Hurts to register a quarterback rating (QBR) of 123.5.

Can that be fixed in a way that takes down the undefeated Eagles, who at 8-0 are preparing to open up a gap between them and 6-3 Dallas?

"Mainly we want to limit all explosives," said defensive end Montez Sweat of the Eagles multi-purpose QB. "We want to keep a cap on their big-play ability and just keep Jalen Hurts on a leash."

How much respect does Washington have for this player? Coach Ron Rivera offers up a Cam Newton comp.

“He was a highlight reel into himself," said Rivera, who coached Newton to an NFL MVP and a Super Bowl during their time in Carolina. "A lot of times when you watch the way Jalen’s playing, you can see a lot of those flashes, or at least I do...the young man is a heck of a football player and he does really truly remind me of the way Cam plays. He plays with a lot of passion, which Cam did too. So he is a very interesting young man to watch.”



And the Cowboys will be watching ... and hoping that the Commanders, at 4-5 a 10.5-point underdog, can find that defensive "leash.''

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!