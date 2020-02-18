CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Cut Crawford? Tyrone’s Presence at The Star Suggests Another Cowboys Plan

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - We use the term "cap casualty'' rather loosely, given the fact that the word "casualty'' is actually more about a person who has died. But Tyrone Crawford? He is, due to our own eye-witness accounts on two recent visits inside The Star in Frisco, an alive-and-kicking member of the Dallas Cowboys.

"Doin' great!'' he said to us the other way, striding down a corridor with seemingly no ill effects following the surgery on both hips that ended his 2019 season prematurely.

And now it's time for 2020. Crawford is under contract but he himself has made no secret of the dollars and sense involved in keeping him.

Crawford is scheduled to count $9.1 million against the cap next season. An outright release would shave $8 million off the Cowboys' cap. The temptation to examine that is natural. But there's another way to approach this.

Previous to the hip problems, Crawford was an iron man. He was also a playmaker, as in 2018 he started 15 games and notched a career-high 5.5 sacks. And at age 30, he's a vital team leader and a "bully'' (in a good way) in practice; in fact, his absence from the team following the December surgery likely created a leadership void. (And ruined his chance of wearing his Super Bowl suit in the best place possible; see our Video Visit below.)

Crawford can play most any position across the defensive line, and he does so unselfishly. That's a trait that head coach Mike McCarthy and coordinator Mike Nolan figure to value, given the fact that outside of DeMarcus Lawrence, the Dallas roster is terribly shy of D-linemen.

Tyrone Crawford's frequent presence here inside The Star in February speaks volumes about his intentions. The team's intentions are not yet as clear. But soon, he'll find himself upstairs inside team headquarters, working toward a way to stay alive and kicking as a Cowboy.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Could The Cowboys Really Create $120M of NFL Cap Space?

With The Help Of The Front Office Here Inside The Star, We Pull Out The Big Calculator to Answer The Question: Could The Dallas Cowboys Really Create $120M of NFL Cap Space in 2020?

Mike Fisher

by

really12

Goodbye to My 'Everybody's-Mom' Mom

Meg Fisher's Legacy? She Taught Hundreds of 'Her Kids' - Including Me - How to Parent ... Fiercely

Mike Fisher

by

Pwoow

O'Quinn Official: Cowboys Special-Teams Coach Moved To Scouting Department

O'Quinn Official: The Dallas Cowboys Have Upgraded at Special-Teams Coach With John Fassel as Keith O'Quinn is Moved To the Scouting Department

Mike Fisher

How Fair Are ESPN's 'Top 5' Criticisms of The Cowboys? Part 1: Dak Prescott

The Respected NFL Analyst Bill Barnwell Prioritizes the Dallas Cowboys Issues but Trashes the Franchise in the Process. How Fair Are ESPN's 'Top 5' Criticisms of The Cowboys? Part 1: Dak Prescott

Mike Fisher

Cowboys In Free Agency: Is Colts TE Eric Ebron a Potential Target?

With Jason Witten Not On The Roster and Despite the Team's Faith in Blake Jarwin, When the Dallas Cowboys Hit NFL Free Agency, PFF Suggests They Target the Eric Ebron of The Colts

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 1st & 10: Byron Jones, Mock Drafting and Top 10 Stories of the Week

In this edition of First and 10, I update you on the report earlier this week about the Broncos’ interest in cornerback Byron Jones, plus other Dallas Cowboys and NFL stories from the week

Matthew Postins

UPDATE: Cowboys Trading Dak to Sign Patriots QB Brady? Listen to Michael Irvin Explain

UPDATE: Cowboys and NFL legend Michael Irvin is the latest media personality to lend his voice to the Dak Prescott and Tom Brady rumors. Let's listen to him explain

Mike Fisher

by

jmc2728

Glazer On Cowboys & Dak: Prescott's Staying in Place - And Not Asking for $40 Million

Jay Glazer Confirms A CowboysSI.com Scoop on What Dak Prescott is Really Asking for In Contract Talks with the Dallas Cowboys

Mike Fisher

by

SantanaJ83

Jason Witten 'Collegiate Man of The Year' Finalists Named

The Third Annual Jason Witten 'Collegiate Man of The Year' Award is Coming, With the Three NCAA Finalists Named in the Program Led by the Dallas Cowboys Star

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Ex Staffer Sanjay Lal ‘Excited’ to Take Job With Seahawks

The Dallas Cowboys Have A New Wide Receivers Coach in Adam Henry And the Man He Replaces, Ex Staffer Sanjay Lal, Is Taking a Job With the Seahawks

Mike Fisher