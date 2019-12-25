Dak Prescott among 4 ‘DNPs’ on Cowboys Christmas Day Injury Report

FRISCO - Dak Prescott is dealing with a sprain of the AC joint in his throwing shoulder. And while the injury did not keep the QB from playing last Sunday in Philadelphia, the Dallas Cowboys are listing him as a DNP for today’s practice at The Star.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett on Tuesday predicted Dak would be “sore” after playing in the critical 17-9 loss at the Eagles. Prescott completed 25-of-44 passes for 265 yards without a touchdown in the loss after essentially not practicing all last week. Garrett said today in a media conference call that Dak may be elevated to “limited” at the 3:45 session.

Dallas will need a more healthy (and a better) version of Dak as the Cowboys continue to play for the NFC East title. (if Dallas tops Washington while the Giants defeat Philadelphia this coming Sunday, the 8-8 Cowboys advance to the playoffs.

“At (this) point we're rooting for another team hoping we get a chance,” Prescott said after the loss in Philly. “That's not any position that anyone wants to be in to depend on someone else. But we've put ourselves in this position and it's disappointing and frustrating."

Also showing up on the Christmas Day injury report as DNP’s: Tyron Smith (back), DeMarcus Lawrence (shoulder) and Sean Lee (pec, thigh).