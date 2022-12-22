Dak Prescott's Cowboys Next NFL Draft: Another QB or Cornerback?

What are the reasons the 2023 NFL Draft might see Dak Prescott's Cowboys select a quarterback?

FRISCO - On the one hand, the Dallas Cowboys view their roster as being "loaded'' and "Super Bowl-ready,'' though only time will tell.

On the other hand, the realities of the salary cap, injuries and roster-churning can make the depth chart a "fungible'' (Jerry Jones Word Alert) thing ...

And so, sure, maybe the 2023 NFL Draft will see Dak Prescott's Cowboys select a quarterback.

That is a suggestion via ESPN’s Todd Archer, and we can all compare notes here and will all likely come to similar conclusions. ... Except maybe in one area.

Archer writes that Dallas could look to add a “quarterback for the future.'' And depending how Cowboys Nation views Prescott, that can be interpreted one of two ways.

One view would be "controversial.'' Is ESPN saying a "starting quarterback for the future''?

Or ...

Two, are we viewing the possibility of backup QB Cooper Rush cashing in via free agency and departing Dallas, leaving a void behind Dak?

Most would agree that cornerback seems a pressing issue. Jourdan Lewis is out for the year, as is Anthony Brown, who is also set to be a free agent. Their ability to contribute in 2023 is an unknown. ... as is the ability of 2021 second-round pick Kelvin Joseph to "step up and be a man'' as a starter, as owner Jerry Jones has challenged.

Based on Joseph being benched in Sunday’s OT loss at the Jaguars due to his inability to cover TD-catchers?

How soon does the NFL Draft get here?

For now, the Dallas will try to survive at cornerback with Trevon Diggs on one side and the likes of rookie DaRon Bland and one of the vet newcomers (Mackensie Alexander, Treyvon Mullen or Kendall Shefffield) helping out.

(It's been suggested that Bland could play outside and Alexander, a former Vikings' second-rounder, playing in the slot.)

Meanwhile, Jones continues to lead the charge for Dak Prescott - at age 29 with 2022 and two more seasons left on his four-year, $160 million contract - serving as the Dallas starting QB for another decade. (A concept fans might find more acceptable but for this “volleyball team’s” penchant for interception-tossing.)

How much does Dallas want to pay Rush to stay? How much draft capital does Dallas want to spend on a Rush replacement? How much can Joseph solve the cornerback void, thus making a strong roster look stronger? Those first two answers are a ways off. The third answer continues to unfold for the 10-4 Cowboys as they have clinched a playoff berth and take on the 13-1 Eagles on Christmas Eve.

